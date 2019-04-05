7 Cosmetic Steps to Splendor

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Cosmetic Procedures

Options are endless when it comes to improving your appearance with cosmetic care. But it’s often hard to know what treatments work best for fulfilling your quest to look and feel refreshed, or address the problem spots that drive you crazy.

Fortunately, the physicians and dentists who are devoted to making over their patients have insider information and hands-on experience with many of the cosmetic choices available. Here, several share their expertise and insight into their favorite ways to help people renew their skin, teeth, hair, and overall shape. Read on to learn more about seven of the most worthwhile cosmetic procedures to consider.

1. Treat Yourself

A treatment that has been used in orthopedics and cardiology for years has been finding its way more frequently to the dermatologist’s office. It’s because platelet-rich plasma (PRP) excels at stimulating the regeneration of healthy skin.

PRP involves using a small amount of patients’ own blood to improve what ails them. It gets spun in a centrifuge and filtered to create concentrated plasma—a substance filled with platelets and human growth factors, explains Dr. Lisa Ohman Erhard, an OB-GYN and cosmetic surgeon who owns Wayzata Cosmetic Surgery & Spa. Used on its own or in concert with other treatments, PRP prompts the body to grow a new crop of cells, collagen, and healthier tissue.

Erhard uses PRP for a multitude of concerns, from rejuvenating skin and treating hair loss to addressing urinary and gynecological issues. “PRP is one of the most exciting trends that is extremely effective but has minimal downtime,” she notes. “It’s become a wonder drug.”

For people who have thinning hair or hair loss, Erhard injects the scalp with PRP to regenerate dormant hair cells. Men and women see her monthly for about three months, then every other month for another few months to stimulate the follicle growth that generates thicker and stronger hair.

Dr. Elizabeth Hagberg, a family medicine physician who focuses on cosmetic skin care at Skin Rejuvenation Clinic in Edina, often couples PRP therapy with laser treatments. Certain lasers improve skin by opening up microscopic channels. PRP applied to those areas soaks deeper into the skin’s layers and creates healthier, firmer tissue, she says.

Microneedling

2. Micro Makeover

Prompting the body to heal itself is a key component of cosmetic skin treatments. Microneedling is a prime example. This procedure improves scars, large pores, and signs of aging by creating a series of minute puncture wounds in the skin with very thin needles. This stimulates the production of collagen—the skin’s support structure that gives it firmness and elasticity, explains Dr. Erika Reid, a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Specialists in Edina.

“Microneedling causes tiny, microscopic injuries to the skin. The skin’s repair mechanism stimulates collagen production, and heals with fewer fine lines and wrinkles and scars that bother patients,” Reid adds. “When people come back for additional treatments, they get improved results and decrease the depth of fine lines and wrinkles.”

Reid uses an FDA-approved device called the SkinPen for microneedling. She likes the results it provides for all skin types, as well as the minimal downtime patients experience. Comparatively, some laser treatments cause hyperpigmentation in people with darker skin and require several days of recovery.

Erhard also is a fan of microneedling. Aestheticians often pair it with PRP to make the most of the microchannels now opened in the skin. “We infuse the microchannels with PRP to stimulate more collagen and more robust regrowth of the skin,” she says. “It creates tighter skin and diminished pores, and gives the skin a glow.” Plus, it works especially well on scars and stretch marks.

HydraFacial

3. Fresh Face

A great treatment for any age, but especially for the younger set and those with little skin damage, is the HydraFacial, Hagberg says. It provides deep cleaning, exfoliation, and hydration in one fell swoop. An aesthetician exfoliates the skin, then removes the outer layer of dead skin cells and bacteria with a suctioning wand. Doing this allows the treatment’s final component—hydration—to penetrate deeper into the skin.

This part of a HydraFacial includes applying serums that are designed for patients’ specific needs, including antioxidants, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and/or antibiotics for acne. The treatment helps correct fine lines, wrinkles, blotchiness, sun damage, and other issues in a gentle fashion that keeps skin healthy in our often harsh, dry climate, Hagberg adds.

4. Lasers and Lights

When fine lines, wrinkles, or age spots get people down, many turn to laser treatments. There are numerous kinds of lasers, but they generally share the same goal of tightening and reviving skin.

Many doctors are jazzed about new laser treatments that refresh skin with less downtime than existing lasers. Hagberg raves about the Halo hybrid laser. It delivers two wavelengths to the treatment area to provide multiple benefits, such as reducing fine lines and wrinkles, discoloration, pore size, and the appearance of acne or other scars.

This fractional laser’s two-pronged approach applies heat deep into the skin while also removing the outermost layer containing damaged or dead skin cells. Working in tandem in a gentler fashion, the Halo’s efforts make skin look more even, firmer, and healthier, and with less recovery time for patients, Hagberg says.

Reid agrees, noting that, historically, patients had to choose between an ablative option that removes the outermost layer of skin and leads to a longer recovery, or a non-ablative approach that offers milder results during several treatments. “This newer technology allows us to achieve the same results as the older lasers but with less downtime,” she adds.

Dr. Annika Crosby, a physician who splits her time between internal medicine and her aesthetic work at Physician Skin Services in St. Louis Park, is excited about several new lasers, including LaseMD. An FDA-approved device for treating actinic keratosis, the laser also improves age spots and sun damage, and tightens sagging skin. Patients experience minimal pain and downtime after the treatment.

“People have the treatment, they are red that day, and the next day they look completely normal,” Crosby says. “It gives good results and it can be used on any skin type, even darker skin.”

Hagberg also endorses broadband light (BBL) therapy for removing hyperpigmentation of the skin, brown sunspots, and freckles, and for treating people with rosacea. The different wavelengths of light make the skin look younger and fresher by bringing brown spots up to the surface of the skin. An added benefit is that BBL helps with antiaging by transforming skin cells at the molecular level, she says.

Broadband Light Therapy

5. Noninvasive Facelift

A common complaint of aging includes the appearance of sagging facial skin, loose skin around the chin and jawline, and deep wrinkles. While facelift surgery is certainly an option, many people don’t want or can’t have the operation. Crosby embraces a procedure called a thread lift that has been common in other countries for decades.

Using a small needle threaded with absorbable sutures, Crosby places stitches below the surface of the skin and removes the needle. The sutures, laden with tiny barbs, lift and pull back the skin slightly. It works well to tighten skin in the face, neck, or jowl area, she says, adding: “It’s not as dramatic as a surgical facelift, but it definitely makes a difference. It’s perfectly safe and the stitches get absorbed over a few months.”

The procedure continues to work by triggering the body’s healing response, which generates additional collagen and elastin growth in the skin. Both are critical to keeping it firm and supple, and with minimal wrinkles. In some cases, Crosby places threads without barbs in a crisscross pattern to stimulate even more collagen growth without lifting the skin. And for those who don’t want to use Botox or other injectables, thread lifts work well to plump up lips, too.

Patients like not having to go under general anesthesia during a thread lift; a local works well to numb the affected area. They see instant results and often go right back to work, though they might experience a bit of swelling and bruising for a couple days, Crosby notes.

6. Shape that Body

It’s a common challenge for many: those stubborn pockets of fat that just won’t go away despite regular exercise and a healthy diet. These clusters of fat like to congregate under the chin, in the abdomen, and many other spots. Though liposuction surgery is one way to address these concerns, many people prefer a noninvasive approach.

One treatment targets double chins and other areas of the body with an injectable called Kybella. It uses a naturally occurring human substance to dissolve fat permanently under the chin or along the jaw with a series of treatments, Crosby says.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Douglas Gervais and his team at Minneapolis Plastic Surgery use Exilis for a noninvasive approach to tighten skin and reduce fat. The device deploys radio frequency to target limited pockets of cellulite. Used during several sessions, Exilis works best in people with modest areas of fat distribution. Patients typically don’t experience pain or need downtime after treatments, he says.

CoolSculpting is another option for reshaping the body in a nonsurgical way. It’s a device that helps the body flush out fat cells by freezing and destroying the culprits clustered in specific areas. The treatment—or treatments, depending on the individual—delivers cold therapy to places with exercise-resistant fat like chins and jaws, abdomens, backs, buttocks, and upper arms.

“CoolSculpting is for people who are in pretty good shape to start. If you’re looking to lose 50 pounds, that’s not going to happen,” Crosby says. “We’re really excited about it.”

7. Surgical Sweet Spot

When people seek a more significant makeover or noninvasive procedures just don’t cut it, plastic surgery is still a strong option for many. Three main procedures—breast augmentation, liposuction, and tummy tucks—keep Gervais the busiest.

Though breast augmentations haven’t changed much lately, there still have been some new developments. Gervais employs a four-day anesthetic during surgery that helps reduce patients’ pain and need for narcotic medications. He also likes the Keller Funnel, a “no touch” device for inserting implants that enables smaller incisions.

Liposuction reshapes the body by removing excess fat deposits in many common trouble areas like the hips, abdomen, arms, and neck. Patients favor it because they often heal enough to go back to work at nonphysical jobs in three to five days, Gervais says.

Tummy tucks also are popular, especially for women who develop loose skin and stretched muscles after pregnancy, and for people with more significant layers of abdominal fat. The surgery is more involved than liposuction, as surgeons remove excess skin and tighten the underlying muscles. It usually takes about two weeks to recover, though patients don’t need to be bedridden, Gervais says. “It’s a very dramatic change, and it looks really nice.”

The clinic also does many operations on people who have lost significant amounts of weight, removing excess skin from their arms, face, and other areas. Gervais specializes in the belt lift. It’s similar to a tummy tuck, but the procedure addresses extra skin on the entire circumference of the waist.

“It’s a life-changing surgery for people who have lost a lot of weight, and now they have this excess skin,” Gervais says. “We get rid of it for them, and their confidence level and how they hold themselves changes.”

That’s true of most cosmetic procedures, whether you refresh your skin, brighten your smile, or tone your body.

• Top 3 Cosmetic Dentistry Treatments •

cosmetic dentistry

Looking for a big confidence boost? Focus on improving your smile. Dr. John Cretzmeyer of Dentistry for the Entire Family in Fridley loves to watch his patients transform before his eyes. Where they once hid their smiles, they soon start grinning with confidence after a bit of cosmetic dentistry.

People generally opt for three treatments or procedures to rejuvenate their smiles.

Whitening

A bright, white smile goes a long way toward making you feel refreshed and renewed. There are two main options: in-office treatments and take-home trays. The main differences between the two are cost and time commitment.

With in-office treatments, patients spend about two hours at the dentist having a bleaching agent applied to their teeth and going under a special light to activate it. That efficiency comes with a cost, though—$600–$750 compared to $150–250 for take-home trays. The trays, created specifically for your mouth, can be used at home for 30 minutes a day for two weeks to achieve the same level of whitening, says Dr. Melissa Zettler of Cherrywood Dental Care in Savage.

Veneers

Many people turn to veneers for straightening and whitening teeth with just one procedure. Veneers do wonders to cover up imperfections, crooked, or too-small teeth to create a beautiful smile. Zettler calls them “little, tiny porcelain china plates made just for you,” bonding them to teeth to create a uniform, winning smile.

Invisalign

Invisaline

If given the choice, most adults would prefer to straighten their teeth without traditional braces. People achieve the straight teeth of their dreams by using clear, plastic aligners and a plan designed specifically for their mouth. Invisalign isn’t a solution for every correction, though, and it only works if you comply with wearing the trays 23 hours a day, Cretzmeyer says. Another benefit is that Invisalign compares favorably in cost and time commitment to traditional braces.