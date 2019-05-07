Conditions You Didn’t Know a Chiropractor Could Treat

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Think chiropractic is just for aching backs? It actually focuses more broadly on disorders of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems and the effects of these disorders on overall health. “Chiropractic care is most often thought of as treating complaints of the back and neck, but it can also be used on all bones and joints of the body, including the arms, legs and jaw...even bones in the ears can produce symptoms that can be treated,” says Christie Weibel-Maanum, doctor of chiropractic and clinical assistant professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University. Read on for some surprising ways chiropractic can make you feel better.

Relieving benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV).

BPPV is the most common cause of dizziness and vertigo-type symptoms, says Weibel-Maanum, and is most often caused by debris in the semicircular canals of the ear. “The typical presentation involves sudden episodes of dizziness that last 10-20 seconds after positional changes of the head. This type of vertigo can be experienced when going from lying to sitting, rolling over in bed, bending forward or even just moving the head,” she says. First the doctor will rule out other types of vertigo or potentially more serious conditions. Once the diagnosis has been made, there are various repositioning maneuvers that can be performed to move the debris and relieve the symptoms. “Most often the patient is seated on a chiropractic table and the doctor instructs the patient to turn the head and helps the patient recline and rest there for a few seconds to allow the debris to be repositioned,” she says. “The doctor then turns the head in the opposite direction, allowing it to rest there for a few seconds. With the head still turned, the doctor instructs the patient to turn the body to align it with the head and remain there for a few more seconds. Then the doctor assists the patient back into a seated position.”

Treating carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS).

CTS is a condition that causes numbness, tingling and other symptoms in the hand(s). Most often it is caused by a compressed median nerve in the wrist, says Weibel-Maanum. “There is a narrow passageway for the median nerve on the palm side of the wrist, the carpal tunnel. Repetitive hand motions or positions, such as poor biomechanics when typing, can cause swelling and inflammation at the wrist and irritation of the nerve,” she says. Symptoms may begin with numbness or tingling that comes and goes and becomes more consistent over time. A physical examination to confirm CTS may include several orthopedic tests or possible referral for electromyogram or a nerve conduction test. After diagnosing CTS, a chiropractor can perform a chiropractic adjustment of the wrist. Says Weibel-Maanum: “Typically, this adjustment involves moving the lunate, one of the eight wrist bones. The doctor holds both sides of the patient’s wrist while placing both thumbs over the palm side of the wrist on the lunate and uses distraction with an impulse from the thumbs to push the lunate back.” This increases the tunnel size and often helps relieve symptoms.

Aiding with ear issues.

During an illness or infection, fluid may become trapped in the middle ear cavity, becoming a breeding ground for bacteria and/or viruses, according to Weibel-Maanum, who adds that chronic ear infections often afflict younger children. Examination of the ear, including observation of the ear drum (tympanic membrane), will indicate if there is fluid buildup in the middle ear. “If there is, this can often be a result of tight muscles which surround the Eustachian tube, the drainage structure from the middle ear to the back of the throat. The drainage can be improved by using conservative techniques to relax the muscles, thus opening the Eustachian tube,” she says. Using a gloved hand, the doctor can massage the muscles at the back of the throat to help open the tubes. This is a painless process that can be taught to patients and parents. Adds Weibel-Maanum, “Also, occasionally the small bones behind the tympanic membrane are misaligned, contributing to problems in the ear. The doctor may then adjust, or realign, the bones within the ear by holding the earlobe, tractioning the lobe down and then using an upward and outward motion to realign the bones within the ear.”

