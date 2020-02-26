Coming Soon: New Health Food Cookbooks from Twin Cities Author

× Expand Paleo cookbook photo courtesy of Rockridge Press, Kickass Condiments cookbook photo courtesy of Project Vibrancy Meals. Two cookbooks by Twin Cities author Stephanie A. Meyer, released spring 2020.

Since a 2014 autoimmune disorder diagnosis, Minneapolis resident Stephanie A. Meyer has been sharing her cooking tips and empowering people to find enjoyable foods that fuel their bodies. She is the voice behind health food blog, Fresh Tart, the cook/photographer/author (mastermind) behind Twin Cities Chef’s Table, the creator of the Healing Green Broth 30-day challenge, and the founder of meal-planning service, Project Vibrancy Meals. (Meyer is also a regular contributor to mspmag.com.) Because her diagnosis means a tight diet, the author is filling the restriction–friendly cookbook void with delicious creations of her own. Her newest cookbooks are hitting shelves (and inboxes), and our mouths are already watering.

Courtesy of Project Vibrancy Meals Nuoc Cham from Stephanie Meyer's Kickass Condiments cookbook One of the recipes included in the "Kickass Condiments" e–cookbook is for Nuoc Cham.

Kickass Condiments: 20 Little Recipes That Change Everything is a digital cookbook, released on February 25th, that takes ketchup and mayo to the next level. Her sauces and spreads are made with fresh herbs, healthy fats, and fresh citrus. Roasted pineapple salsa, carrot ginger sauce, maple ginger vinaigrette—pile them on!

“These are condiments you can both cook with and finish dishes with. Use one at a time or mix-and-match a couple,” says Meyer. “Each condiment takes only a few minutes to make and lasts for several days in your fridge.” Kickass Condiments recipes are also paleo-, autoimmune protocol-, and Whole30-compliant, part of Meyer’s mission to show that healthy and delicious are not enemies, especially for those with restrictions.

Her next endeavor, The 30-Minute Paleo Cookbook: 90+ Delicious Recipes for Busy People, brings quick paleo recipes to kitchens on March 17th. Each recipe includes nutrition information and ingredient substitutions, among other diet-related options.

“While we can all agree that eating fresh food is best for our health, it can seem daunting to cook each night from scratch. But it needn’t be,” says Meyer. “If you thought that eating paleo meant giving up pancakes, nachos, burgers, pasta, or tacos, think again.” With blueberry pancakes, lamb-stuffed zucchini boats, and loaded turkey nachos, Stephanie A. Meyer is bringing healthy, paleo-friendly food to your kitchen. Just add an apron.