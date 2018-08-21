Can Acupuncture Really Help With Fertility?

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo via Shutterstock BeWell Acupuncture

From the first of many failed pregnancy tests, to miscarriages, and finally to seeking conception help via modern medicine, one thing remains true: the fertility journey is an emotional and physical roller coaster. What many don’t know until deep into their fertility journey, is that acupuncture may help.

Acupuncture brings balance to the body and promotes relaxation that’s so important for women and men seeking fertility help, says Barbara J. Gosse, an assistant professor in the Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Program at Northwestern Health Sciences University. We spoke with Gosse to learn more about how acupuncture can promote success alongside western medical fertility treatments.

How can acupuncture help someone trying to get pregnant?

The whole premise in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is to create balance in the body. Though each patient’s journey is different, there are commonalities that can provide clues for individual treatment. When there are issues with fertility, usually it manifests with issues in the menstrual cycle itself. Once that is regulated, the ability to conceive is increased immensely. In males, issues of fertility are either because they have a blockage of some sort or they have some sort of chemical imbalance. A TCM practitioner’s job in this case is to evaluate if there is a blockage or if there is something else going on that we can help with.

How does acupuncture actually work?

From a western perspective, the easiest way to understand is that acupuncture creates a histamine reaction. That prompts the body’s natural immune system to address whatever the issue is. When you stimulate the acupuncture point, messages go through the central nervous system and those chemical responses directly affect the organ systems and viscera. It stimulates the central nervous system to release the body’s natural feel good, pain-killing chemicals. From an eastern perspective it regulates the yin-yang of the body—the balance of the body.

How often should a person receive treatment?

If they’re going through an in vitro fertilization (IVF), come in weekly. There is some research recommending having a treatment within a half-hour of transfer pre- and post-transfer, and I do promote that.

Should acupuncture continue after conception?

If you have symptoms such as nausea or extreme fatigue, then come in. Or if the pregnancy is fragile—spotting, multiple miscarriages prior to—then come in through the first trimester.

What can a person expect during fertility acupuncture treatments?

They will feel very relaxed. The needles themselves feel a bit like a mosquito bite and are solid, not hollow. There is the sensation we call deqi—a radiating sensation—heat, tingling, or numbing. Those are all fine to feel as long as it’s not intolerable.

Chinese medicine requires that a person is an active participant in their own health care. When working with fertility we also look at diet and try to find foods that augment their health. I might also recommend different herbal formulas for the follicular and luteal phases of the menstrual cycle.

Are there any risks associated with acupuncture for fertility?

The risks are minimal. There can be bruising. There is a risk of infection in about one in every 10,000 treatments. The biggest side effect is extreme relaxation.

