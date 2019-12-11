Body-Inclusive Yoga Classes Fight Against Fat Shaming

× Expand Photograph by Simone Lueck Yoga studio “There was a very clear need for this”: Ani Janzen (center), founder of Rad Fat Yoga.

Gabbi Hruska was tired of being the only fat girl in yoga class. She’d either attract all the teacher’s attention, including the judgmental up-and-down-the-body stare, or she’d feel completely ignored.

So when she opened her coffee shop in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood, she made sure the space was big enough to hold a yoga class. She signed on instructors with experience in teaching yoga to people in larger bodies—and who don’t mention weight loss or dieting.

That added Real Life Coffee & Yoga to a growing list of studios where people of all sizes can feel comfortable doing yoga.

“We’re reclaiming movement as something that’s possible for people in larger bodies,” says Ani Janzen, 34, a self-described “body-positive, fat-activist yoga teacher,” who started Radical Yoga for Larger People (now Rad Fat Yoga) and founded the Radical Health Alliance, in the Twin Cities.

On an early Tuesday morning in October, six women shifted from goddess to warrior pose at Real Life Coffee & Yoga, under the guidance of Janzen. (A note about terminology: Janzen eschews the word “obese” as derogatory: Its Latin roots mean “made fat as if as a result of eating.” And she asked us to use “larger people” or “people in larger bodies”—or just “fat”—instead. )

“Bring your hands down through heart center,” Janzen prompted, as the students folded their hands on their way to mountain pose. They wore yoga pants and tanks or long-sleeve tees. A happy marker of the popularity of yoga for larger people is that a handful of companies, such as Girlfriend Collective, make appropriately sized clothing, allowing them to shed the sweatpants and baggy tees that were the only options about 15 years ago.

Research in peer-reviewed journals like International Journal of Eating Disorders and Journal of Physical Activity and Health suggests people of all sizes benefit from yoga. Yet larger people have historically shied away from yoga studios.

More recently, however, the yoga scene has expanded to include a handful of body-inclusive classes. There’s Curvy Yoga, in Minneapolis, for people “of all shapes, sizes, and abilities.” And yoga teacher Rachel Holdgrafer teaches a Beginner Big A#%! Yoga six-class series and other classes at a variety of studios. And she keeps a list of them. (Please see “Go Big or Go Home,” p. 31.) Within a week of Janzen starting her 2018 Rad Fat Yoga series—the first of its kind in the Twin Cities—her classes were booked out a month in advance.

“There was a very clear need,” Janzen says. “People definitely wanted this.”

•••••

Janzen has been larger since fifth grade. She has always been active, and she has always been healthy. As a teen, she felt lucky to find a supportive environment on the badminton team at Eden Prairie High School. She discovered yoga as an adult when she was still hoping for a smaller body—she hasn’t always been at peace with her weight—and ended up loving how it strengthened her both mentally and physically.

× Expand Gabbi Hruska Gabbi Hruska, owner of Real Life Coffee & Yoga, in St. Paul.

Janzen had never considered becoming a teacher until she happened across a class with other larger people. It was so freeing not to worry about being judged, she says, that she decided to offer a class for people like her.

Of course, anyone may feel nervous going to a class for the first time, she explains, but those reservations can feel more intense for folks in larger bodies. “You have the, ‘What if I can’t do anything and I just have to sit there?’ fear,” she says. You have the fear that the resting poses will be ones that are uncomfortable for larger bodies. You have the fear of the dubious “you don’t fit here” look, and of the assumption that you’ve never done yoga before. And you have the fear of finding your mat next to that of a stick-thin yogi who wraps herself up in a pretzel before the class even starts.

At the beginning of her classes, Janzen explains that weight-loss and diet talk aren’t welcome.

“I think it’s a huge relief to the folks that come to my class, regardless of their beliefs about health and weight, to have a space where their body is accepted and supported exactly as it is today,” she says.

The other class tweaks seem subtle enough that Janzen has to point them out to me. There are chairs available for anyone who wants to do yoga while seated off the mat. There are fewer of those child poses (bellies get in the way) and down dogs (more weight concentrated in the arms). There are props piled everywhere: colorful bolsters in various sizes; blocks; blankets; extra mats; straps. And there is no mirror.

Janzen is finishing her master’s degree in public health, so she has plenty of opportunities to share her concerns about the “war on obesity.” It’s why she embraces the “health at every size” paradigm instead of the traditional, weight-centric health-care philosophy.

Here’s the thinking: Weight loss rarely works. Indeed, Janzen says she’s not aware of a single longitudinal study that shows most dieters successfully keeping off their lost weight. And the loss-gain cycle can result in negative health consequences. For example, swings in weight are unhealthy for the heart. So “health at every size” practitioners argue that larger people interested in pursuing health should be encouraged toward behaviors that offer only upsides, such as exercise and eating more fruits and vegetables. And they recommend looking at markers other than body mass index (BMI) to evaluate health: metrics such as heart rate, cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood glucose.

It’s an idea that makes sense, though it’s often misunderstood, explains Dianne Neumark-Sztainer, principal investigator of the Project EAT studies at the University of Minnesota.

“Research has shown it’s important to help people feel good about their bodies being different shapes and sizes,” she says. The goal is “to talk not in terms of ‘fixing’ your body, but in terms of nourishing it and taking care of it.”

That philosophy and approach runs up against a lot of health studies that examine weight as a factor in heart health, diabetes, cancer, and more. “There’s an idea that we’re health deniers,” Janzen says. And even though she’s an eternal optimist who doesn’t mind arguing over contrary opinions, that one stings.

“There’s such a firm belief that clearly people are doing something wrong if they can’t lose weight,” she says. “Weight-centric practitioners and I can agree on what the research says, and not agree on what to do about it.”

× Expand Yoga mat

They agree, for example, that there are health disparities between people in larger bodies and people in the “normal” BMI range. The disagreement involves what exactly “excess” weight does and what should be done about it.

For some people, she says, that may mean accepting their weight, regardless of BMI. “There are worse things in the world than being fat,” she says.

Yoga, Neumark-Sztainer says, is one of the most prominent forms of exercise that’s accessible to most people. A yoga enthusiast herself, Neumark-Sztainer started nearly 10 years ago delving into what benefits could be documented. Her preliminary studies suggest that people who practice yoga have a more positive body image, more confidence, and “a feeling of empowerment and gratitude to their body,” she says.

“When I was teaching yoga in an eating disorder treatment program, I had people in the same class weighing 80 pounds and 600 pounds,” Neumark-Sztainer says. “It’s a practice that can be done by everyone, and it’s very important to have an environment where people feel comfortable practicing.”

Another of her studies shows that yoga can help people in larger bodies prevent weight gain over time, though Janzen would argue that type of obesity-prevention research can contribute to bias and lead to discrimination against larger people.

•••••

“I would love to change the narrative around fat,” Hruska says. “I’m certainly not lazy or unmotivated. And most people aren’t. We’re just folks.” She describes herself as a “fat babe” and says she has never been mentally healthier than when she ditched diet culture.

“I would love to change the narrative around fat.” -Gabbi Hruska

The origins of fat phobia go so far back—to the 1500s, Janzen says—that she wonvders what would happen if discrimination against larger people disappeared. After all, many of the health disparities associated with larger bodies—notably, heart disease and diabetes—are also associated with discrimination in other contexts, such as race.

“Weight discrimination is a driving factor in avoiding health care, and it isn’t hard to connect the dots that waiting longer for a diagnosis and then treatment would create health disparities,” she says.

In a sense, Janzen could spend the rest of her career arguing over the correlation between weight and health, and advancing a new approach for larger people. So she treasures those Tuesday mornings in a sunny space, with the smell of coffee in the air, where she can practice a more rewarding way to move through the world.