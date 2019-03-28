Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Using Your Own Platelet-Rich Plasma to Treat Injury

× Expand Courtesy of Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic's PRP Treatment

When people have achy arthritis in the knee or stubborn tennis elbow, sports medicine physicians often prescribe a mix of physical therapy, bracing, and anti-inflammatory medication to relieve pain. Lately, they also are turning to patients to heal themselves with a treatment called platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

An experimental therapy that has been around for more than 20 years, PRP involves tapping into the body’s existing healing systems to target injured areas. At Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, located in Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis, physicians often use PRP to kick-start healing for patients, helping them feel better more quickly, says Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, DO, a Mayo physiatrist and sports medicine specialist.

The downtown clinic is staffed with Mayo Clinic surgeons and sports medicine doctors, physical therapists, athletic trainers, and many other specialists. There, providers help everyone from weekend warriors to athletes to people with everyday injuries. They often use PRP for treating arthritis, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, rotator cuff injuries, ligament strains, and other nagging injuries.

PRP involves drawing about six ounces of blood and spinning it in a centrifuge. This separates out and concentrates the platelets and growth factors, which are both essential for regenerating tissue. “You’re harnessing the body’s ability to heal itself,” Finnoff explains. “Platelets are the first cells to go to damaged tissue and form a clot, which is like framing a house. They release growth factors, and that’s like hiring subcontractors to bring in other cells to heal up the tissue.”

The treatment first developed in cardiac surgery to prevent bleeding and infection with patients’ own blood, then caught on for oral surgery. Mayo started doing research on orthopedic PRP treatments in the early 2000s to find the best techniques and formulations for patients. Growing areas for its use at Mayo include spinal conditions, nerve problems, and carpal tunnel syndrome.

PRP is one part of the Mayo toolkit, which doctors design based on individual needs and conditions. Treatment plans often include exercise, strength-building, improved nutrition and supplements, weight loss, and physical therapy, plus PRP when appropriate. Mayo physicians generally recommend one injection, based on research that one treatment is just as effective as two to stimulate healing, Finnoff says.

Though insurance companies occasionally cover PRP, most patients pay for the procedure out-of-pocket. According to Finnoff, Mayo submits its PRP bills to insurance companies in case it’s covered, in order to show that the clinic regularly provides PRP with good outcomes, and to build the case for future coverage.

For patients with arthritis, the effect of PRP usually lasts about a year thanks to a reduction in inflammation. This is far longer than a steroid injection, which typically wears off after about six weeks, Finnoff says. For tendonitis and other issues caused by chronic degeneration, PRP helps the body clear out scar tissue and grow healthier, stronger tendons. “Based on our studies and the type of PRP we’re using, we’re having very good results,” he adds.

When patients receive PRP, they shouldn’t expect to feel better immediately. It usually takes about a month to six weeks to notice a difference for joints or soft tissues like tendons, Finnoff says.

“Healing is not fast—it does take time,” Finnoff says. “PRP has the potential to cure problems we only could slow down before and treat other symptoms. It’s really amazing.”