Black Friday Fitness Deals from Twin Cities Studios

× Expand Photo credit: wutwhanfoto via Getty Images Tying running shoes Close up woman sitting with hands lacing up sneakers shoes about healthy lifestyle concept.

Been dying to try that spin class? Need a nudge to move on that monthly membership? Looking to shop local for those yoga pants on Small Business Saturday? After your marathon of prepping, cooking, hosting, and stuffing face, check out these hot offers from local studios. From barre to Pilates, spin to sauna pods, these deals may give you the kick in the pants you need to kickstart Indoor Workout Season here in the Frozen Tundra.

Alchemy 365

Nov. 23: Take 20 percent percent off your retail purchase when you spend $80 or more! (Available in-store at all locations except Uptown. Or online with code BLACKFRIDAY, excluding lululemon products). Nov. 15-30: Take 50 percent off an Alchemy 365 Private Class when you book before Dec. 1, 2018. Celebrate your next birthday, office holiday party, bachelorette party, and more, at Alchemy 365. (Email info@alchemy365.com to book.) Edina, Highland Park, Northeast, North Loop, Uptown, 612-444-6287, alchemy365.com

The Aviary

New client special: 2 classes for $25. Try aerial, bungee or both! Take your basic cardio to the next level and be a part of the newest trend in fitness. New clients only. Must be used 15 days after first use. NE Minneapolis, Minnetonka, theaviarympls.com

Balanced Barre

1-Month Unlimited for $69 ($99 value). Good for new and existing clients (must not have been to the studio in 3 months or more). Offer expires Nov. 25. Redeem here. 305 Minnetonka Ave. S., Wayzata, 952-473-2433, balancedbarre.com

Big Raven Yoga

20 percent off of any mat on Black Friday. bigravenyoga.com

Bodies by Burgoon

Nov. 21-25: 10 percent off all personal training packages. This is the ONLY time of the year that there is a discount offered on training! 1620 Central Ave. NE, #134, Minneapolis, 612-254-8698, bodiesbyburgoon.com

BzBodyFitness

Infrared Therapy Cocoon and Sauna: 20 Cocoon Pod Sessions for $199 ($400 value), or one month of unlimited Cocoon Pod sessions for $59 ($89 value). “Give Thanks” Unlimited Group Fitness Classes: includes 2 months of unlimited group fitness classes for $175 ($240 value). Offers good through Dec. 1, 2018. 7000 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie, 612-619-6721, bzbodyfitness.com

Calhoun Beach Athletic Club

Nov. 23–30: Join and save $20 off monthly dues. Offer valid for new members on standard individual and senior memberships only. $50 one-time activation fee applies to month-to-month memberships and $25 one-time activation fee applies to annual memberships (regularly $99). Redeem here, call 612-925-8300, or email contact@calhounbeachfitness.com. 2925 Dean Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-925-8300, calhounbeachfitness.com

CycleBar Uptown MPLS

Nov. 23–26: First week unlimited $25; Black Friday 20, 50 & 100 packs 30 percent off. Unlimited membership lock-in at $119. Redeem here , call 612-353-4492, or email uptownmpls@cyclebar.com. 2927 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-353-4492, uptownmpls.cyclebar.com

Fly Feet Running

Sweet Swag + Bonus Classes: 25 percent off all retail; 3 bonus classes when you buy a 5-pack for $99. Minneapolis and Wayzata, flyfeetrunning.com

JunoActive

Nov. 22: Get 25 percent off these best-selling items like SoftWik Tees, Stretch Natural Capris, QuikWik Racer Back Bra Top, AquaCurve Tank Swimsuit. Black Friday through Cyber Monday: get sitewide 25 percent off with free shipping on all orders over $50. Redeem here. junoactive.com

LAGREE MSP

Nov. 22-24:

Buy 5 classes, get 2 free! $150 ($21/class). Expires 12 months from purchase

Buy 10, get 4 free! $275 ($19/class). Expires 12 months from purchase

Buy 20, get 8 free! $500 ($18/class). Expires 12 months from purchase

Buy 50, get 16 free! $1,050 ($16/class). Expires 24 months from purchase

16605 County Rd 24, Ste. 210, Plymouth, lagreemsp.com

Life Time

Black Friday Deal, available from 3 p.m., Nov. 22 – 11:59 p.m. Nov. 23: Life Time will be ready at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to help with your post-bird goals with $0 Joining Fees—up to $119 savings! It includes a session to get you started and a month of swim lessons for the kids! Redeem here or visit any Twin Cities Life Time location. Bloomington, Chanhassen, Crosstown, Eden Prairie, Highland Park, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Roseville, Woodbury, lifetime.life

mXe Movement Studio

resolutionNOW (because we don't believe in New Year’s resolutions): Start in November with a month of unlimited classes. Plus, get 10 percent off your unlimited classes in December, 15 percent off your unlimited classes in January, and 20 perceent off your unlimited classes in February. 4279 Sheridan Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-524–9345, mXe.life

Physical Culture(v)

Nov. 22–25: Black Friday special includes 15 percent off class packs (limit one pack per person) and all merchandise. Redeem here and use offer code BLACKFRIDAY, or call 952-CULTURE. 4508 Valley View Rd., Edina, physicalculturev.com

Pilates MN and Physical Therapy

Nov. 22, 2018 - Jan. 31, 2019: $200 for all the Pilates classes you can pack in a month. Start with our Pilates Principles classes and move to upper level classes through our unique check-off process to get you to higher levels. ($400 value). Available through Jan. 31. New clients only. Must use by February 28, 2019. Redeem here. 864 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-476-0304, pilatesmn.com

Pure Barre Edina

Free trial week to all new clients. Redeem here, call 952-928-3000, or visit the Edina studio. 7101 France Ave. S., Ste. 201, Edina, 952-928-3000, purebarre.com

Pure Barre Maple Grove

Take as many classes as you want over 7 days for only $10! Buy now, and activate by Dec. 31! Redeem here. 7891 Main St., Maple Grove, 763-432-2475, purebarre.com

Pure Barre North Loop

Nov. 23-26: Get 5 weeks unlimited classes for $79. New clients only. Package available to purchase. Redeem here.

Cyber Monday: 20-class pack for $200. 20 classes for $200. Package activates on sale date, have 6 months to use all 20 classes. Package available to purchase on Cyber Monday ONLY Nov. 26. Redeem here.

Nov. 23-26: One Year Pre-Pay for $1,349. One year of Pure Barre for just $1,349 (just $112/month). Redeem here.

Nov. 23: 12-Month Membership: Pre-Pay for your first month, get your last month FREE. Enjoy all the perks of being a 12-month member and get your last month free (just $136/month). Membership available to purchase Black Friday ONLY, Nov. 23 Redeem here. 300 S. 2nd. St., Ste. 2, Minneapolis, 612-513-8338, purebarre.com

Pure Barre St. Louis Park

Nov. 23-26: 5 weeks of unlimited classes for $79. For new clients only. Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26. Redeem here.

Nov. 26: Cyber Monday 20-class pack for $200. 20 classes for $200 (just $10/class). Package activates on sale date, have 6 months to use all 20 classes. Package available to purchase on Cyber Monday ONLY Nov. 26. Redeem here.

Nov. 23-26: One-Year Pre-Pay for $1,349. One Year of Pure Barre for just $1,349 (just $112/month). Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26. Redeem here.Nov. 23: Black Friday 12-Month Membership. Pre-Pay for your first month, get your last month free. Enjoy all the perks of being a 12-month member and get your last month free (just $136/month). Membership available to purchase Black Friday ONLY, Nov. 23. Redeem here. 5620 W. 36th. St., St. Louis Park, 952-378-1586, purebarre.com

Pure Barre St. Paul

Nov. 23-26: 5 weeks of unlimited classes for $79. For new clients only. Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26 Redeem here.

Nov. 26: Cyber Monday 20-class pack for $200. 20 classes for $200 (just $10/class). Package activates on sale date, have 6 months to use all 20 classes. Package available to purchase on Cyber Monday ONLY Nov. 26. Redeem here.

Nov. 23-26: One-Year Pre-Pay for $1,349. One Year of Pure Barre for just $1,349 (just $112/month). Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26. Redeem here.

Nov. 23: Black Friday 12-Month Membership. Pre-Pay for your first month, get your last month free. Enjoy all the perks of being a 12-month member and get your last month free (just $136/month). Membership available to purchase Black Friday ONLY, Nov. 23. Redeem here. 1045 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-333-0508, purebarre.com

Run n Fun

Nov. 23-30: Receive a $25 gift certificate with any purchase of $100 or more at retail value. To redeem, show this offer in-store at the time of purchase. Burnsville, St. Paul, Woodbury, rnfun.com

Studio ME Fitness

Nov. 23-26: Commit to your health and fitness for 6 months and save $120 on group fitness classes. New members only. Only 8 available! 1-on-1 Private Training Flash Sale: Try 1-on-1 private training today for only $325! Get 5 sessions to jumpstart your health and fitness. Only 5 available! Both deals available until Nov. 26. To redeem, call/text 612-656-9306 or email contact@studiomefitness.com. 219 SE Main St., Ste. 115, Minneapolis, 612-656-9306, studiomefitness.com

Studio U

Nov. 23-Dec. 24: Amy Jones starts your “Studio U Experience” with a private 60-minute Pilates session getting to know your body then guides you into two 30-minute equipment classes. This experience normally costs $130 but is priced at $90. Only 10 available! To redeem, call 612-396-9780 or email info@studiouonline.com. Mention The Studio U Experience and receive a response within 24 hours.1550 Utica Ave. S., Ste. LL01, St. Louis Park, 612-396-9780, studiouonline.com

The Bar Method Twin Cities

Nov. 22-26: Black Friday Special 20-Class Pack. 20 classes for $349 ($150 savings). Redeem here. Minneapolis, Edina, 612-200-2002, barmethodtwincities.com

The Resistance Movement

Black Friday Blowout: 10 Classes for $119, 20 Classes for $199, 5-week unlimited for $99. The Resistance Movement is a boutique fitness studio in St. Paul that combines Pilates, yoga, dance and strength training with suspended bungee cords for a total body experience. Redeem here or visit the studio. 205 E. 7th. St., St. Paul, 651-225-8878, resistancemovementfitness.com

TITLE Boxing Club Minneapolis Southwest

Nov. 19-25: Nothing Down, First Month Free on TITLE card. First 30 days are free, no enrollment fee. Month-to-Month Club card for 1 month down, no enrollment fee. Only 30 available! Redeem here or call 612-354-3953. 5450 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis, 612-354-3953, titleboxingclub.com

Torque Cycling

Nov. 21-25: 10 percent off all cycling packages.1620 Central Ave., NE #134, Minneapolis, 612-254-8698, torque-powered.com

Urban Cycle

Nov 21-26: Intro to Personal Training 3 Sessions for $199 - new PT clients. 10 percent off Personal Training Packages (current clients); 20 percent off Detox Programs (includes coaching support and products); 25 percent off Class Packages (5, 10, 20-packs); 25 percent off Nutrition Coaching (online & in-person coaching). 2313 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, myurbancycle.com

YMCA Twin Cities

Join the YMCA by Nov. 30 for $1 enrollment and pay no dues until January 2019. Redeem here. Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Edina, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Shoreview, St. Paul, West St. Paul, White Bear Lake, Woodbury, ymcamn.org

YogaFit Studios

Nov. 23-25: Black Friday Promo (available at all studios). Get the rest of the year for $39 when your membership dues start Jan. 1 at as low as $69. New members only. To redeem, call or stop in to your local studio. Excelsior, Linden Hills, Loring Park, Northeast, Roseville, yogafitstudios.com

YWCA Minneapolis

November Membership Offer: Join YWCA Minneapolis for $79 off (the joiner’s fee) in November! Plus, new members receive two free personal training sessions and one free 3D body scan assessment to help them kick start their fitness. Redeem here. YWCA Downtown, YWCA Midtown, YWCA Uptown, ywcampls.org

ZeSa Fitness

Nov. 22-30: 25 percent Package Discount & First Week Free. Receive 25 percent off any class packages purchased between Nov. 22-30 (no expiration date on packages) and retail items. No limits on packages purchased. New members also receive first week free! Redeem here and use promo code “BF25” at checkout.1024 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, zesafitness.com