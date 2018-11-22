Black Friday Fitness Deals from Twin Cities Studios

Photo credit: wutwhanfoto via Getty Images
Tying running shoes
Close up woman sitting with hands lacing up sneakers shoes about healthy lifestyle concept.
Been dying to try that spin class? Need a nudge to move on that monthly membership? Looking to shop local for those yoga pants on Small Business Saturday? After your marathon of prepping, cooking, hosting, and stuffing face, check out these hot offers from local studios. From barre to Pilates, spin to sauna pods, these deals may give you the kick in the pants you need to kickstart Indoor Workout Season here in the Frozen Tundra.
Alchemy 365
Nov. 23: Take 20 percent percent off your retail purchase when you spend $80 or more! (Available in-store at all locations except Uptown. Or online with code BLACKFRIDAY, excluding lululemon products). Nov. 15-30: Take 50 percent off an Alchemy 365 Private Class when you book before Dec. 1, 2018. Celebrate your next birthday, office holiday party, bachelorette party, and more, at Alchemy 365. (Email info@alchemy365.com to book.) Edina, Highland Park, Northeast, North Loop, Uptown, 612-444-6287, alchemy365.com
The Aviary
New client special: 2 classes for $25. Try aerial, bungee or both! Take your basic cardio to the next level and be a part of the newest trend in fitness. New clients only. Must be used 15 days after first use. NE Minneapolis, Minnetonka, theaviarympls.com
Balanced Barre
1-Month Unlimited for $69 ($99 value). Good for new and existing clients (must not have been to the studio in 3 months or more). Offer expires Nov. 25. Redeem here. 305 Minnetonka Ave. S., Wayzata, 952-473-2433, balancedbarre.com
Big Raven Yoga
20 percent off of any mat on Black Friday. bigravenyoga.com
Bodies by Burgoon
Nov. 21-25: 10 percent off all personal training packages. This is the ONLY time of the year that there is a discount offered on training! 1620 Central Ave. NE, #134, Minneapolis, 612-254-8698, bodiesbyburgoon.com
BzBodyFitness
Infrared Therapy Cocoon and Sauna: 20 Cocoon Pod Sessions for $199 ($400 value), or one month of unlimited Cocoon Pod sessions for $59 ($89 value). “Give Thanks” Unlimited Group Fitness Classes: includes 2 months of unlimited group fitness classes for $175 ($240 value). Offers good through Dec. 1, 2018. 7000 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie, 612-619-6721, bzbodyfitness.com
Calhoun Beach Athletic Club
Nov. 23–30: Join and save $20 off monthly dues. Offer valid for new members on standard individual and senior memberships only. $50 one-time activation fee applies to month-to-month memberships and $25 one-time activation fee applies to annual memberships (regularly $99). Redeem here, call 612-925-8300, or email contact@calhounbeachfitness.com. 2925 Dean Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-925-8300, calhounbeachfitness.com
CycleBar Uptown MPLS
Nov. 23–26: First week unlimited $25; Black Friday 20, 50 & 100 packs 30 percent off. Unlimited membership lock-in at $119. Redeem here , call 612-353-4492, or email uptownmpls@cyclebar.com. 2927 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-353-4492, uptownmpls.cyclebar.com
Fly Feet Running
Sweet Swag + Bonus Classes: 25 percent off all retail; 3 bonus classes when you buy a 5-pack for $99. Minneapolis and Wayzata, flyfeetrunning.com
JunoActive
Nov. 22: Get 25 percent off these best-selling items like SoftWik Tees, Stretch Natural Capris, QuikWik Racer Back Bra Top, AquaCurve Tank Swimsuit. Black Friday through Cyber Monday: get sitewide 25 percent off with free shipping on all orders over $50. Redeem here. junoactive.com
LAGREE MSP
Nov. 22-24:
- Buy 5 classes, get 2 free! $150 ($21/class). Expires 12 months from purchase
- Buy 10, get 4 free! $275 ($19/class). Expires 12 months from purchase
- Buy 20, get 8 free! $500 ($18/class). Expires 12 months from purchase
- Buy 50, get 16 free! $1,050 ($16/class). Expires 24 months from purchase
16605 County Rd 24, Ste. 210, Plymouth, lagreemsp.com
Life Time
Black Friday Deal, available from 3 p.m., Nov. 22 – 11:59 p.m. Nov. 23: Life Time will be ready at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to help with your post-bird goals with $0 Joining Fees—up to $119 savings! It includes a session to get you started and a month of swim lessons for the kids! Redeem here or visit any Twin Cities Life Time location. Bloomington, Chanhassen, Crosstown, Eden Prairie, Highland Park, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Roseville, Woodbury, lifetime.life
mXe Movement Studio
resolutionNOW (because we don't believe in New Year’s resolutions): Start in November with a month of unlimited classes. Plus, get 10 percent off your unlimited classes in December, 15 percent off your unlimited classes in January, and 20 perceent off your unlimited classes in February. 4279 Sheridan Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-524–9345, mXe.life
Physical Culture(v)
Nov. 22–25: Black Friday special includes 15 percent off class packs (limit one pack per person) and all merchandise. Redeem here and use offer code BLACKFRIDAY, or call 952-CULTURE. 4508 Valley View Rd., Edina, physicalculturev.com
Pilates MN and Physical Therapy
Nov. 22, 2018 - Jan. 31, 2019: $200 for all the Pilates classes you can pack in a month. Start with our Pilates Principles classes and move to upper level classes through our unique check-off process to get you to higher levels. ($400 value). Available through Jan. 31. New clients only. Must use by February 28, 2019. Redeem here. 864 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-476-0304, pilatesmn.com
Pure Barre Edina
Free trial week to all new clients. Redeem here, call 952-928-3000, or visit the Edina studio. 7101 France Ave. S., Ste. 201, Edina, 952-928-3000, purebarre.com
Pure Barre Maple Grove
Take as many classes as you want over 7 days for only $10! Buy now, and activate by Dec. 31! Redeem here. 7891 Main St., Maple Grove, 763-432-2475, purebarre.com
Pure Barre North Loop
Nov. 23-26: Get 5 weeks unlimited classes for $79. New clients only. Package available to purchase. Redeem here.
Cyber Monday: 20-class pack for $200. 20 classes for $200. Package activates on sale date, have 6 months to use all 20 classes. Package available to purchase on Cyber Monday ONLY Nov. 26. Redeem here.
Nov. 23-26: One Year Pre-Pay for $1,349. One year of Pure Barre for just $1,349 (just $112/month). Redeem here.
Nov. 23: 12-Month Membership: Pre-Pay for your first month, get your last month FREE. Enjoy all the perks of being a 12-month member and get your last month free (just $136/month). Membership available to purchase Black Friday ONLY, Nov. 23 Redeem here. 300 S. 2nd. St., Ste. 2, Minneapolis, 612-513-8338, purebarre.com
Pure Barre St. Louis Park
Nov. 23-26: 5 weeks of unlimited classes for $79. For new clients only. Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26. Redeem here.
Nov. 26: Cyber Monday 20-class pack for $200. 20 classes for $200 (just $10/class). Package activates on sale date, have 6 months to use all 20 classes. Package available to purchase on Cyber Monday ONLY Nov. 26. Redeem here.
Nov. 23-26: One-Year Pre-Pay for $1,349. One Year of Pure Barre for just $1,349 (just $112/month). Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26. Redeem here.Nov. 23: Black Friday 12-Month Membership. Pre-Pay for your first month, get your last month free. Enjoy all the perks of being a 12-month member and get your last month free (just $136/month). Membership available to purchase Black Friday ONLY, Nov. 23. Redeem here. 5620 W. 36th. St., St. Louis Park, 952-378-1586, purebarre.com
Pure Barre St. Paul
Nov. 23-26: 5 weeks of unlimited classes for $79. For new clients only. Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26 Redeem here.
Nov. 26: Cyber Monday 20-class pack for $200. 20 classes for $200 (just $10/class). Package activates on sale date, have 6 months to use all 20 classes. Package available to purchase on Cyber Monday ONLY Nov. 26. Redeem here.
Nov. 23-26: One-Year Pre-Pay for $1,349. One Year of Pure Barre for just $1,349 (just $112/month). Package available to purchase Nov. 23-26. Redeem here.
Nov. 23: Black Friday 12-Month Membership. Pre-Pay for your first month, get your last month free. Enjoy all the perks of being a 12-month member and get your last month free (just $136/month). Membership available to purchase Black Friday ONLY, Nov. 23. Redeem here. 1045 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-333-0508, purebarre.com
Run n Fun
Nov. 23-30: Receive a $25 gift certificate with any purchase of $100 or more at retail value. To redeem, show this offer in-store at the time of purchase. Burnsville, St. Paul, Woodbury, rnfun.com
Studio ME Fitness
Nov. 23-26: Commit to your health and fitness for 6 months and save $120 on group fitness classes. New members only. Only 8 available! 1-on-1 Private Training Flash Sale: Try 1-on-1 private training today for only $325! Get 5 sessions to jumpstart your health and fitness. Only 5 available! Both deals available until Nov. 26. To redeem, call/text 612-656-9306 or email contact@studiomefitness.com. 219 SE Main St., Ste. 115, Minneapolis, 612-656-9306, studiomefitness.com
Studio U
Nov. 23-Dec. 24: Amy Jones starts your “Studio U Experience” with a private 60-minute Pilates session getting to know your body then guides you into two 30-minute equipment classes. This experience normally costs $130 but is priced at $90. Only 10 available! To redeem, call 612-396-9780 or email info@studiouonline.com. Mention The Studio U Experience and receive a response within 24 hours.1550 Utica Ave. S., Ste. LL01, St. Louis Park, 612-396-9780, studiouonline.com
The Bar Method Twin Cities
Nov. 22-26: Black Friday Special 20-Class Pack. 20 classes for $349 ($150 savings). Redeem here. Minneapolis, Edina, 612-200-2002, barmethodtwincities.com
The Resistance Movement
Black Friday Blowout: 10 Classes for $119, 20 Classes for $199, 5-week unlimited for $99. The Resistance Movement is a boutique fitness studio in St. Paul that combines Pilates, yoga, dance and strength training with suspended bungee cords for a total body experience. Redeem here or visit the studio. 205 E. 7th. St., St. Paul, 651-225-8878, resistancemovementfitness.com
TITLE Boxing Club Minneapolis Southwest
Nov. 19-25: Nothing Down, First Month Free on TITLE card. First 30 days are free, no enrollment fee. Month-to-Month Club card for 1 month down, no enrollment fee. Only 30 available! Redeem here or call 612-354-3953. 5450 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis, 612-354-3953, titleboxingclub.com
Torque Cycling
Nov. 21-25: 10 percent off all cycling packages.1620 Central Ave., NE #134, Minneapolis, 612-254-8698, torque-powered.com
Urban Cycle
Nov 21-26: Intro to Personal Training 3 Sessions for $199 - new PT clients. 10 percent off Personal Training Packages (current clients); 20 percent off Detox Programs (includes coaching support and products); 25 percent off Class Packages (5, 10, 20-packs); 25 percent off Nutrition Coaching (online & in-person coaching). 2313 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, myurbancycle.com
YMCA Twin Cities
Join the YMCA by Nov. 30 for $1 enrollment and pay no dues until January 2019. Redeem here. Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Edina, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Shoreview, St. Paul, West St. Paul, White Bear Lake, Woodbury, ymcamn.org
YogaFit Studios
Nov. 23-25: Black Friday Promo (available at all studios). Get the rest of the year for $39 when your membership dues start Jan. 1 at as low as $69. New members only. To redeem, call or stop in to your local studio. Excelsior, Linden Hills, Loring Park, Northeast, Roseville, yogafitstudios.com
YWCA Minneapolis
November Membership Offer: Join YWCA Minneapolis for $79 off (the joiner’s fee) in November! Plus, new members receive two free personal training sessions and one free 3D body scan assessment to help them kick start their fitness. Redeem here. YWCA Downtown, YWCA Midtown, YWCA Uptown, ywcampls.org
ZeSa Fitness
Nov. 22-30: 25 percent Package Discount & First Week Free. Receive 25 percent off any class packages purchased between Nov. 22-30 (no expiration date on packages) and retail items. No limits on packages purchased. New members also receive first week free! Redeem here and use promo code “BF25” at checkout.1024 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, zesafitness.com