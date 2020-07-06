Black and Native American Youths More Likely to Experience Family Death, Lower Graduation Rates

× Expand Shutterstock Coffman Memorial Union

As many students would tell you, college is hard. It’s a delicate ecosystem of finishing assignments on time, attending classes, passing finals, and getting enough sleep. But, when something like the death of an immediate family member happens, that can throw someone's whole system out of balance, making it much more difficult for those students to graduate.

A recent study by the University of Minnesota found that Black and Native American students are two to three times more likely to experience the death of an immediate family member than their white classmates. Those who experience the death of a parent or sibling during college are half as likely to graduate than students who haven’t.

“There are policies in place by the time you’re older to take time off... by the time you’re more advanced in your career, you’ve built up more PTO and it’s easier to take time off your job,” says Naomi Thyden, the PHD student who led the study. “But when it happens at these younger ages, people aren’t expecting you to deal with those kinds of challenges.”

With COVID-19 numbers increasing around the country, Thyden believes that more and more college students will be put in the position of losing a family member. Since COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting people of color, she also worries that it’ll increase the amount of BIPOC students who will lose a close family member. But, if colleges are aware of that, it could serve as an opportune time for them to implement policies and programs to address that.

Some universities, like the University of Minnesota, offer resources for grieving students, like grief support groups and counseling. However, when students are juggling assignments, midterms, practicums, and the other cornerstones of academic life, that’s not always enough. Thyden wants to continue research on how universities can better aid grieving students, but believes waiving assignments, and reimbursing tuition for students who drop out would help.

The study didn’t include the reasons why it’s harder for students who’ve lost family members during college to graduate, but Thyden hopes to research that in the future. She did speak to a few students who did experience familial loss in college who gave reasons they thought it might be harder to finish.

“[They] say it might be the isolation if you’re far away from your social support when you’re at college at a time where you really need social support,” Tyden says. “Or, if you suddenly have to start taking care of your family if your parent who was the breadwinner has died... that might be the tip of the iceberg.”

Those deaths can create a ripple effect. There’s a link between higher education and better health, Thyden says. Since these deaths are affecting who gets college degrees, that can affect health disparities across communities, which can also affect the health of students, creating an interconnected chain.

“Somebody’s death, you know, it doesn’t end with their death,” Thyden says. “That death affects their community.”