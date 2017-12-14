× Expand Photo courtesy of The Firm

Around the holidays, there’s no escaping sugar, fat, and everything else Dr. Oz wouldn’t touch with a 39-and-a-half-foot pole. But even if there were, would anyone really want to? Enjoy shame-free indulging knowing these Twin Cities gyms have deals on memberships, classes, and kick-start programs to help you re-pep your step come the New Year.

The Firm

1010 2nd Ave. N., Mpls., thefirmmpls.com

The deal: $125 monthly membership

The deadline: Dec. 31

The draw: The Firm houses boutique fitness options (yoga, cycle, gym use, and studio classes like Orange Theory, boxing, and vintage aerobics) you’d ordinarily have to seek out in separate locations. And they’ve added a few more to the roster for 2018—if you sign up before the end of the year, CrossFit and heart-rate-monitored interval training (with a trainer) get rolled into your membership for no additional cost.

YMCA

Many metro locations, including 30 S. 9th St., Mpls., ymcamn.org

The deal: $10 enrollment fee

The deadline: Dec. 14

The draw: The Y has group classes for just about every kind of workout (yoga, tabata, aqua zumba, kickboxing, and tai chi, to name a few). And none require pre-registration, so don’t sweat it if the need for a cheat day sneaks up on you a little early this week—bail tonight, and try again tomorrow, penalty-free. Check out all the above plus some swanky bonus features like virtual reality strength and cardio classes and a rooftop dining area at the brand new Gaviidae facility, opening early 2018 in downtown Minneapolis.

Top Gun CrossFit

3712 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., topguncrossfit.com

The deal: $20 discount on 6-week boot camp (starting Jan. 6)

The deadline: Enroll by Dec. 25

The draw: Boot camps are only open to participants with at least three months of previous CrossFit experience, but tons of perks come with that kind of commitment. Top Gun coaches athletes on living and maintaining the intensive lifestyle and provides nutritional guidance along the way. Less experienced but equally ambitious trainees can get a similar boot camp-style conditioning workout in a MetCon class. Lastly, (and certainly most importantly) Top Gun is a dog-friendly gym! Well-behaved pups are welcome to watch from the sidelines as their humans put in work.

The Movement Minneapolis

2100-B Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., movementminneapolis.com

The deal: $199 4-week Be Better Challenge (split that in half when you join with a teammate)

The deadline: Jan. 1 (challenge starts Jan. 8)

The draw: The only real goal here is exactly what the name says: to be better. You won’t count calories or step on scales during the 4-week challenge, but rather, take accessible, fun steps toward a healthier life via a strength-training program that meets you right where you are, fitness-wise. Members and Movement first-timers alike are welcome to accept the Challenge.

CrossFit Slipstream

105 State St. S. #100, St. Paul, crossfitslepstream.com

The deal: $299 6-week New You Challenge

The deadline: Jan. 3. (challenge starts Jan. 8)

The draw: The Slipstream folks are all about gradually implementing healthy practices, so they actually prefer to fill this small-group strength, cardio, and mobility training program with people who don’t have any sort of background in fitness. The same thing goes for their nutritional advice and support program, which is part of the Challenge: instead of cleaning out your kitchen and restocking with things you can’t even pronounce, they help you make small changes that lead to better habits. Step one is as easy as drinking more water.

Barre Bliss

2908 Harriet Ave., Mpls., barrebliss.com

The deal: $59 for a month of unlimited classes

The deadline: 30 days after the end of your first week (which is free)

The draw: Barre Bliss boot camps live at the intersection of ‘Namaste’ and ‘nah, I’mma stay on this floor.’ Classes swing from zen yoga poses, to leg-liquefying HIIT and plyometric intervals, back to isometric barre exercises for one of the most well-rounded workouts on the market.

Your Yoga

Two metro locations including 2649 Lyndale Ave S., Mpls., youryogamn.com

The deal: 25-percent discount on first three months of membership

The deadline: Jan. 6

The draw: Your Yoga wants its yogis to be self-motivated rather than influenced by a certain instructor’s style, so individual teaching schedules change constantly and are not published. The studio didn’t happen on its name accidentally—Your Yoga aims to strengthen your whole self, mind included. The secret rotating schedule is a big part of that philosophy.