Basecamp Fitness to Open in Minneapolis

photo courtesy of Basecamp Fitness Basecamp Fitness Basecamp Fitness North Loop rendering

California-based studio fitness concept Basecamp Fitness will open its first Midwest location in the North Loop this May, marking the brand's first location outside of California. Currently, it has five locations—two in San Fransisco and three in Los Angeles.

The fitness studio's signature 35-minute (that's right, only 35 minutes!) high-intensity guided workouts blend cardio, strength training and abdominal training by alternating 60-second bursts of heart-pumping floor movements with 60-second "assault bike" rides (otherwise referred to as "air bikes"). Each class is capped off with an optional 10-minute core session to engage and heighten abdominal strength.

Basecamp is the only boutique fitness studio that utilizes an assault bike—a stationary bike with two handles that move back and forth, and a fan that is driven by the speed and power of the pedals—in its workouts. There are no electronic preset programs with assault bikes, so it's up to each person to make his/her own workout and choose the resistance level with their pace.

"The workout is designed for those seeking fast-paced interval training that tests how far you’re willing to push yourself,” says Dave Mortensen, co-founder and president of Self Esteem Brands, which acquired Basecamp Fitness in 2018. “It’s intended to produce strong bodies, hearts and minds, which we’re thrilled to be able to bring to the North.”

photo courtesy of Basecamp Fitness Basecamp Fitness

The North Loop Basecamp studio will have 17 bikes and hold a maximum of 34 people per class. By the end of the year, Basecamp expects to open a handful of studios throughout the Twin Cities metro area.

"The North Loop location was selected as the very first Basecamp location because we believe those who live and work in the area will appreciate Basecamp’s fast and efficient workouts, designed to help members improve their health and fitness in a fun, high-energy environment," says Jedidiah Schmidt, president of Basecamp Fitness. "The North Loop location is easily accessible, allowing members to work out before they begin their workday, during lunch breaks or at the end of a busy day."

The 2,400 square-foot North Loop studio will be located at 100 Hennepin Ave., Ste. 156, in-between Whole Foods and Starbucks. Monthly memberships range from $99 (for four classes/month) to $220 (for unlimited classes/month). Basecamp rookies can take advantage of its first free class, which becomes available after signing up online or at a studio. Founding memberships for the North Loop studio are now available (and up to 30 percent off) in advance of the May 2019 opening. basecampfitness.co