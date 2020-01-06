Coming Soon: Barry's Boot Camp and SoulCycle

It's been four years since indoor-cycling studio SoulCycle partnered with Target for a series of free pop-ups, and it seems a permanent Twin Cities location has been fitness gossip since then. Good news: The Big Apple-based brand is finally riding into the Minneapple.

What can I tell you about the Twin Cities location? Not much, yet. The brand is very tight with info, keeping us on the edge of our (bike) seats. But according to a contact at SoulCycle, details about the Twin Cities studio are still being firmed up and will be released soon.

Since opening its first studio in 2006, SoulCycle, known for its 45-minute stationary bike workout in a sweaty, dark studio with high energy, enthusiastic instructors, has developed something of a cult following in the U.S. It's even beloved by A-list celebs including the Beckhams, Beyoncé, Kelly Ripa, the Kardashians and Michelle Obama.

But Soul isn't the only celeb-approved boutique fitness concept making its Twin Cities debut this year. Also slated to enter the market is Los Angeles-based Barry's Boot Camp.

According to the brand's website, it will open a North Loop studio in Q2 of this year on the ground floor of the Loose-Wiles building (701 Washington Ave. N., which was most recently home to office space).

Barry's workouts (pioneered by the brand's creative force, Barry Jay) are mashups of intense cardio and strength training (AKA high-intensive interval training, or "HIIT"). All are done inside the studios' "Red Rooms" and encourage a fast-paced, high-energy class including beat-driven music and, you guessed it, red lights.

Barry's first opened as a standalone boutique studio in West Hollywood in 1998. Today, it has over 45 locations across the globe. This year, Barry's plans to expand into four new states: Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Minnesota.

The Minneapolis studio will boast ample space for fitness classes, women’s and men’s locker rooms, and a large lobby that will also have a Fuel Bar and a shop stocked with Barry's-branded merch. Because if high-end boutique fitness studios have taught us anything, it's that it's important to look the part, right? I mean, what's a pair of $198 python skull leggings on top of a $35 class, anyway?