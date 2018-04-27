Aging Well

× Expand Mary Brindley of Grethen House Photo by Eliesa Johnson Mary Brindley in New York, scouting fashion finds for her local boutique Grethen House.

Style

Flip the Collar, Untuck the Shirt

Push fashion’s limits. Don’t fall prey to the over-50 rules.

Mary Brindley is living proof that great style has nothing to do with age. The 68-year-old owner of the cutting-edge local fashion boutique Grethen House channels her high-energy personality (which she likens to “a straight Ellen DeGeneres”) into her fashion choices: She’s usually found in something like an oversized button-up, skater-cool tennis shoes, and harem pants.

“So many women come into the shop and tell me they’re supposed to look a certain way,” she says. “The thing is, when you put yourself into a category that you’re too old—and why does it matter anyway, it’s not like I go anywhere nice!—well, you start to believe it and only identify yourself in that way.”

Brindley’s quick to point out that these women, usually her peers in age, are the same women who commend her for “pulling off” her risk-taking fashion sense.

“So many times they say, ‘Mary, you can pull this off, but I can’t,’” she says. “When I challenge them about it, they tell me it’s because they’re too old. In reality, the outfits they’re in actually age them.”

She continues, “When you find something you feel good in, your whole spirit becomes ageless.” Aside from the logistics of owning the business—with locations in the North Loop and Edina—and rounding out the store’s inventory with pieces practically plucked straight off the runway, she finds joy in helping her customers (or “super friends,” as she refers to them) find their sartorial potential and build up their confidence.

“We start off with directing them to pieces that they can work with and make more casual,” she says. “It’s about quality and the way you can mix things in your wardrobe together.”

Mary Brindley’s No-rules Guide to Fashion

Oversized coats. “People are fearful because they’re used to things being fitted,” she says. “But once you put it on, you exude something that’s so effortlessly chic. Find a coat with a super luxe fabric.”

"People are fearful because they're used to things being fitted," she says. "But once you put it on, you exude something that's so effortlessly chic. Find a coat with a super luxe fabric."

"I don't understand this no-jeans business. I wear them with holes in them!" she exclaims. "If they're not too tight or restricting on you, you should go for it. Always."

× Expand Vertical flower planter Vertical gardens are space-saving marvels.

Gardening

Designing to Downsize

You don’t have to have a huge yard to reap the benefits. Bachman’s lead landscape designer, Richard Woldorsky, shows you how to turn a small space into a mini plant paradise—with a little sleight of hand.

How to rein in your landscape. Establish planting beds in areas that are well defined and well contained, and identify places in the yard that are easy to reach and simple to maintain. Raised planters are easier to tend to than in-ground beds. Soil is always the key to success with plants; amend the soil for the benefit of the desired plants. Also, seek noninvasive plants that don’t require excessive care.

Making the most of small spaces. Patios and solid ground surfaces can be the organizing structure of the yard or garden. In some yards, shaded spots are desired. The sunlight can be desirable in other spaces.

What small-scale gardeners are embellishing with. We’re frequently asked to provide fire features. These can be stylized gas units or portable fire discs with surround seating. Water features, such as stone sculpture bubbler fountains, are also often on the wish list.

Plants that can thrive with minimal care. Perennial gardens can appear disorganized and messy at various times of the season. Tidy plants, like Boxwood, work well as a border to contain the perennials. There are also many compact trees, like dwarf hydrangea trees, well suited for the smaller garden space.

Career

Staging a Second Act

Moving from high-powered corporate jobs to meaningful nonprofit roles, a wave of retirees puts its skills and experience to work in encore careers.

What was your “first act”? I spent the bulk of my career at 3M in marketing and business development, then moved to Jostens as its head of communications for 10 years. I left when I was 60 and was feeling a little tired but also thought, OK, what’s next?

What drew you to the nonprofit sector? I felt the need to shift gears. I had coffee with dozens of people in the nonprofit community, and one thing I learned was that I would be signing on for the mission. That’s when I landed on the idea of working for a nonprofit that supports people with disabilities. I am wholeheartedly committed to disability rights. I thought, maybe if I could transfer my skill set in the right location, something could work out.

How did you end up at The Arc? I worked for the nonprofit Living Well Disability Services for a couple years to help with its re-branding and wound up visiting with the team at The Arc. They told me they needed someone to come in and look at their marketing strategy. I’m officially four years into my encore career, survived my 65th birthday, and still logging in every morning. I haven’t looked back since.

What’s your advice for people approaching retirement? Have an honest conversation with yourself and your family: Do you want to keep working, stop working altogether, or work part-time? I wasn’t trying to replicate what I had done before, but rather transfer my knowledge and experience with a different purpose. Minneapolis-St. Paul has a great nonprofit community with a lot of opportunity for people to take their prior work experience and apply it in a way that makes a huge impact if it’s the right fit.

× Expand Portugal Wine-themed cruises on the Douro River in Portugal are in demand.

Travel

Where to Roam

Adventure-inclined boomers want more than a vacation. Here are a few notable travel trends they’re setting, according to Linda Snyder, vice president of travel and retail services at AAA Minneapolis.

1) River cruising offers a total immersion into the world’s most exotic, less-traveled cities via pictorial canals, inlets, and harbors. “The hottest tickets right now are the Rhine and Danube, the Bordeaux region, and Portugal’s Douro River,” says Snyder. “With river cruising, you’re not going to the ports—you’re inland, exploring these beautiful, small, and unique towns.” The itinerary usually involves multiple stops to give travelers the chance to enjoy culture, cuisine, and local traditions, with the convenience of only having to pack and unpack once. Planning ahead for travel always comes with its advantages, but bear in mind that these voyages sell out fast: Snyder says travelers are booking one to two years in advance.

2) Guided tours. Rather than ticking off a list of tourist attractions, travelers are looking for ways to experience and understand a destination through an insider’s lens. Guided vacations hit that sweet spot. “This isn’t about just tooling around in a hop-on, hop-off double-decker bus tour,” says Snyder. “You’re accessing hidden gems, and you’re getting invited into the homes of locals, like a dinner and tasting at someone’s house in Tuscany.” Most professional tour guides have been in the industry for at least 10 years and can speak multiple languages, with an established network of local characters. According to AARP, increasingly travelers abroad like the idea of touring with a local in 2018 (49 percent), compared to 40 percent in 2017. Up-and-coming guided vacation spots, according to Snyder: Iceland, Ireland, and New Zealand and Australia.

3) Intergenerational travel. Grandparents these days view travel as an investment in creating memories with the whole family, whether it means hitting the road, skies, or waves together. “Families are looking to explore and really share an experience together,” Snyder says. “We’ve had families booking African safaris or guided trips to Europe over spring break.” Particularly popular are cruises (ocean and river), all-inclusive resort tours, and guided vacations. “Some river cruises have specific departures for families,” she continues. “Adventures by Disney (with Ama Waterways) has some fun, adventurous, family-friendly itineraries.”

Trending

Shared Spaces

Today’s cohousing environments offer the privacy of an owned home with the ideals of community.

In today’s sharing economy, cohousing is on the rise in the U.S. and steadily taking hold in Europe. The collaborative housing model has generated attention among millennials and baby boomers as they look to downsize living arrangements in a close-knit community conducive to family life. Not only that, it serves as a balm for social isolation, a growing threat to Americans’ health and longevity.

Minnesota is a leader in housing cooperatives, particularly in senior housing co-ops where membership is age-restricted to 55 and over. Of the 103 senior housing cooperatives in the nation, 79 are located here.

By contrast, cohousing welcomes home all ages. An intentional community—or, for some, a resident-created retirement solution—of private homes structured around common spaces, residents collaborate on the design and operation of their neighborhoods from the ground up. They get the best of both worlds, with the ability to claim privacy within their own homes and summon a built-in social system right from the doorstep.

Though it’s not required, residents opt to share group meals one to two times a week, and regularly get together to talk about community management.

Monterey Cohousing Community, one of two cohousing developments formed in Minnesota, occupies a 1924 Edwardian-style mansion with a new kitchen, three-season porch, a community dining room and mail room, a children’s playroom, and a library.

There are currently three other cohousing communities planned in Minneapolis and Northfield.