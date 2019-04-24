Added Sugars: Your Top Five Questions, Answered

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Stumped by the subject of added sugar? You're definitely not alone. Confusion about sugars of all kinds is rampant, making it tricky to navigate the supermarket aisles. What do we really need to know? “Paying attention to food labels can help you make healthier choices and cut down on your added sugar intake,” says Lizzie Streit, registered dietician nutritionist, adjunct professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University and creator of the blog It's a Veg World After All. Here are her expert tips for sorting out all things sweet.

What's the difference between added sugars and natural ones?

Added sugars are those that are specifically "added" to foods to make them sweet. Any food that has "sugar" on its ingredient list has added sugars, but added sugar also goes by several different names, such as dextrose, corn syrup solids, brown rice syrup, glucose, barley malt, and more.

Consuming a lot of added sugar may be linked to several poor health outcomes, including weight gain and possibly heart disease. In light of this, the American Heart Association suggests that women limit added sugars to no more than 6 teaspoons (24 grams) per day and that men limit them to no more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams) per day. BUT, it's important to note that this is for added sugars, and there is no recommended limit on natural sugar consumption.

Natural sugars are those that naturally occur in foods, such as lactose in milk and fructose in fruit. They exist in foods that are also rich in several vitamins and minerals, fiber (in the case of fruit), protein (in the case of milk), and other beneficial nutrients, and are a great source of energy for the body. Foods with natural sugars, like fruit and milk, are generally considered to be very healthy, and should be included in a well-balanced diet.

What about maple syrup or honey?

Some people may consider maple syrup and honey to be "natural" sugars as well. But when they are added to foods with the purpose of making them sweet, they are considered added sugars. Maple syrup and honey are typically less refined than other added sugars and also contain some minerals and other nutrients. However, I wouldn't recommend choosing maple syrup and honey over other sweeteners. Even though maple syrup and honey have some nutrients, they are a poor source of nutrients compared to fruits, vegetables, legumes, and other whole foods. They are loaded with sugar, and I'd recommend trying to reduce overall sugar intake, whether that's from maple syrup or white sugar.

Are some natural sugars better than others?

No one natural sugar is "better" than others. Both lactose and fructose are found in foods that provide other beneficial nutrients, so consuming these sugars from milk or fruit is not a concern. Whole fruit also contains fiber that can fill you up and slow down the digestion of fructose.

However, lactose and fructose are different in terms of how they are metabolized. Lactose is broken down in the intestines, whereas fructose is broken down by the liver. Consuming excessive amounts of processed fructose (found in added sugars) may therefore be damaging to the liver, but fructose from fruit is not a concern.

How should we read ingredient labels when it comes to sugar?

Ingredients on food labels are listed by weight, so foods that have "sugar" listed as one of the first few ingredients are likely high in added sugars. However, some manufacturers will use multiple kinds of sugar that go by different names, so that they can put the word "sugar" further down the ingredient list or list sugar under a different name entirely. Be wary of this when reading labels, and look for other names for added sugar, including dextrose, corn syrup solids, brown rice syrup, glucose, barley malt, and more.

The new food label, which is rolling out at the moment, also includes a section for "added sugars." This is especially helpful for foods that may include natural sugars from fruit and milk, like a fruit-based yogurt, but also have some added sugars.

What are the most common (and surprising) culprits with added sugars?

Ketchup, BBQ sauce, granola bars, cereal, salad dressings, bread, tomato sauce, plant-based (non-dairy) milks, and yogurts. However, there are also brands that make these items without added sugar. That's where reading the label becomes especially important.

