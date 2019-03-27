Acupuncture or Botox? Local Specialists Share Chinese Medicine's Best Kept Anti-Aging Secret

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Cosmetic acupuncture, known casually as an “acu-face-lift,” boasts a more natural approach to smoothing out your complexion than surgery or Botox. While it still involves needles to various areas of the face, cosmetic acupuncture doesn’t involve pain or a recovery period. Instead, practitioners say you’ll leave the session with brighter, glowing skin and the bonus of feeling relaxed.

So how does it work?

After a traditional Chinese Medical Assessment, the acupuncturist adds extremely thin needles to areas in the head, face, and neck that work with the meridian system. The needles bring increased blood flow and energy flow (or chi) into the area, says Barbara Gosse, L.Ac and assistant professor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine Programs at Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Then, you lay back and rest for about an hour.

“It firms, tones, and lifts by creating a small microtrauma in the skin with a very tiny needle that produces a matrix of collagen and elasticin in the skin,” explains Kaitlen Brennan, L.Ac, M.OM who practices Mae Zen Cosmetic Acupuncture at her St. Paul clinic, The Perch. “It brings blood and oxygen to the skin, which adds color and tone to the skin so it looks more dewy.”

The benefits don’t end there, Brennan says. Cosmetic acupuncture also helps lessen acne, reduces blotchy or reddened skin, minimizes age spots and reduces sagging eyes and eye bags.

“The oxygen-toxin exchange that happens during a treatment makes the face look rejuvenated, younger, and more vibrant,” says Barbara Gosse, L.Ac and assistant professor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine Programs at Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Gosse recommends 10 treatments for full cosmetic benefit, with seasonal maintenance. Some people, however, notice the effect after the first treatment. “If you live a fairly healthy lifestyle you could see the effects for a long time,” Gosse says. “Chinese medicine is a patient participation medicine, so lifestyle makes a huge difference in how well and how long things work.”

Before choosing a cosmetic acupuncturist, ask what a full treatment entails and be sure they received specific training in cosmetic acupuncture. Some cosmetic acupuncturists incorporate additional treatments rooted in Chinese medicine such as exfoliation, using a jade roller and applying pearl cream made from actual pearls. The jade roller, which looks like a rolling pin made of jade, helps smooth the skin and rejuvenate the facial tissue, Gosse says.

“Acupuncture and Chinese medicine for optimizing ones’ beauty have been used forever,” Gosse says, citing the history of making lotions out of pearls. “I think it has morphed itself in the U.S. for facial rejuvenation.”

What’s most important, however, is treating the root causes of aging. Cosmetic acupuncture, while treating aging that’s happening on the face, also treats body points that help bring balance to the body overall, Brennan says. “I’m able to do body points that help support how we’re aging throughout the years.”

