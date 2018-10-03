A Quick Checkup on Minnesota's Health Care System

× Expand Illustration by Ian Keltie Illustration of Andy Slavitt

This month, med tech professionals, industry pundits, and other players will converge on the Twin Cities for the first (annual?) Manova Summit: three days of conversation about the future of health care. Party time! The speaker we were most curious to chat with, Andy Slavitt, will be traveling all the way from Edina. A former Medicare and Medicaid wizard under President Barack Obama, Slavitt now serves as board chair of United States of Care, a nonprofit affordable health care organization. We asked Slavitt for a quick checkup on the health of our health care system.

Health Care in Minnesota Is Decent (If You’re White)

The biggest issue Minnesota has is we think we’re great in health care because our averages are good, until we realize that we are 80 percent white, and if you’re not part of that 80 percent, your outcomes are severely bad. So, yay that we’re not Alabama and Mississippi. Yay that we’re not Texas, where you’ve got 19 percent uninsured rates. We’re enlightened in those regards, but we have to wrestle with the fact that to really make health care work you’ve got to bring that gap down—to eliminate health disparities.

We Waste a Lot of Money on Dying

If you talk to anybody in health care about where we spend and waste the most money, they are going to say end-of-life care. We spend close to 1 percent of our GDP in the intensive care unit. If you wrap your mind around that, we are spending 1 percent of our GDP on people in unconscious or semi-conscious states hooked up to tubes. Some will recover. Many will not. That’s not the way people want to live, and it’s a metaphor for overspending on a fee-for-service system.

What About Living People?

We also have a beginning-of-life care problem. We don’t invest in the first thousand days of a kid’s life. If kids get off to the right start, there are massive reductions in the criminal justice system, significant increases in high school graduation rates, dramatic reductions in people on Medicaid and other public programs. Other countries spend half as much as we do on health care but $1.70 on social services per dollar spent on health care. We spend 50 cents.

We Have an Obvious Cost Problem

Our unit costs are dramatically higher than in other countries. For example, the cost of insulin has gone up at double-digit levels every year since 1997, but the formulation for insulin is almost entirely unchanged. If you want to get an insulin prescription in the U.S. today, you’re going to pay more than seven times what it costs to get that prescription in England or in Canada, and you’re getting the exact same drug.

Is the Public Option “Socialist Medicine”?

That’s a misnomer. There’s no government-only option really, and there’s no private-sector option really. Seventy-five percent of Medicaid is delivered via private sector–managed care plans. Thirty-five percent of people on Medicare today choose a Medicare Advantage option, which is a plan delivered by a private-sector insurance company. So, you’re getting a private insurance policy with government subsidies and government regulations around what must be covered. When your 7-year-old gets diagnosed with leukemia, you don’t give a shit about public or private. You give a shit about if the system works. Can I afford it? Do I have access to it?

The Fundamental Flaw of the Affordable Care Act

Most people in the country get a subsidy from the government to buy health care. If you are an employed American, you’re getting part of the $250 billion the government spends on tax subsidies for health care for employers. If you’re a vet, if you’re military, if you’re on Medicaid, if you’re on Medicare, if you’re on the individual market and make under four times the poverty level, you get subsidies. The people who don’t get any support from the government are people who are over 400 percent of the poverty level and buying coverage on their own. Who are they? They are small-business owners. They are contractors. They are farmers. They’re a chunk of the middle class. And, to be totally truthful, the ACA left that gap, and that was a mistake.

Could It Have Worked Out?

What Obama did was not the politically smartest thing in the world. The gap he created was in the middle class. People who vote. A lot of those people are a natural Republican constituency. Instead of saying, “You know what? The ACA should be trashed and let’s just trash it all the time,” Republicans could have said, “We are going to be the ones to solve the problems of the middle class because Obama screwed up.” The Democrats obviously would have gone along with it, and we’d be living in a very different world today.

