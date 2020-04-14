A Guide to Runner’s Etiquette in Quarantine

× Expand via Shutterstock woman runs stone arch in a quiet morning

With all the restrictions currently in place, one of the few things we do have control over right now is our health and fitness—the key to longevity, and our mightiest weapon against infectious threats. Getting outside, drinking in the fresh air, and going for a lap or two around the neighborhood takes on a shiny new meaning after being cooped up all day. While we exercise outdoors for the health benefits, part of the allure is the sense of freeness that comes with it. Feeling unstoppable as the endorphins get flowing. The warmth of the sun’s rays beating against our skin. Being fully present in our bodies. Half the battle is lacing up our kicks and getting out the door. The reward almost always pays off in dividends.

But it’s inevitable that others have the same great idea, and will likely pass you by on your route. At a time when the CDC advises we all wear masks in public, what then? Does that apply to the trails, even if we only run across a handful of other people? How do we keep our breathing in check mid-run when our minds get the best of us? And what the heck do we do now that our road races have been cancelled? We brought in a couple of local running experts to share their advice so we can hit the ground running with fewer uncertainties.

Should I be gearing up any differently than before?

Dressing for comfort and movement never goes out of style, and that doesn’t change in a pandemic. Save that mask for your errand runs, the pros say—when you’ll really need it. “You wear what you normally wear. You don’t need to put on a hazmat suit to go running,” says William Roberts, MD, MS, medical director for Twin Cities in Motion, former president of the American College of Sports Medicine, and current professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota. “I usually wear glasses to protect my eyes anyways, so there’s an added layer of protection there.” However, if you prefer to have more than just sunglasses resting on your face, look for a face cover that’s breathable and moisture-wicking.

"I treat oncoming people like they have a vicious dog on a 6-foot leash, and I just give them a wide berth. If there are people close enough together, and I’m going to have to break that 6-foot bubble, I take a deep breath, I split the difference, and then I start to breathe out after I pass that zone. I think to myself, ‘Maybe I won’t breathe in their air.'" —Dr. William Roberts, Twin Cities in Motion

What should I do if I see people coming toward me on the trail?

With the climbing temps and the increasing restlessness, you’re bound to encounter other humans out there who, at times, appear to pop out of virtually nowhere—giving you minimal time to cross the street. Try to think of it like this, Dr. Roberts says: “I treat oncoming people like they have a vicious dog on a 6-foot leash, and I just give them a wide berth. If there are people close enough together, and I’m going to have to break that 6-foot bubble, I take a deep breath, I split the difference, and then I start to breathe out after I pass that zone. I think to myself, ‘Maybe I won’t breathe in their air.’” [Editor's note: the CDC just released a report that suggests coronavirus can travel at least 13 feet.]

In an effort to avoid as many people as possible, Sarah Hopkins, University of Minnesota’s women’s cross country and track coach, encourages runners to keep it local. “One of the recommendations given is that you run from your house. If everybody runs from where they are, you don’t have that same confluence of 500 people running Lake Bda Maka Ska.”

“A path is pretty much almost 6 feet across; just like cars, stay to the right side and keep that gap," she continues. "The nice thing with trails is that you don’t have to deal with traffic as you would on the sidewalk, so you can keep that buffer distance."

Can I run with a group?

The short answer is no, says Dr. Roberts. He cites an outbreak at a Mount Vernon choir practice where two singers died from COVID-19, and 45 of the 60 in attendance tested positive for the virus. “It was attributed to the forced breathing of singing,” he continues. “Breathing hard like that, maybe, you’re putting more virus into the air and it’s staying longer. Based on that, I would not run in a crowd.”

"What’s hard about right now is that none of us has a forced routine, and our bodies function off of rhythms—for our sleep, our mood, our eating habits. Stay in some semblance of a pattern that your body can come to expect.” —Sarah Hopkins, University of Minnesota

Are there recommended downtimes to avoid the foot traffic?

You’ll contend with far fewer people when you rise with the sun or appear at dusk, says Hopkins. “From what I’m hearing from my team, it’s pretty empty out there at 6, 6:30 a.m. If you wait ‘til [lunchtime], you’re going to see more bodies and it will be harder to keep your distance,” she says. “What’s hard about right now is that none of us has a forced routine, and our bodies function off of rhythms—for our sleep, our mood, our eating habits. Stay in some semblance of a pattern that your body can come to expect.” If you’re new to this running-at-dawn business, try to give yourself thirty minutes before setting out. Get a glass of water down and half of a bagel or banana to give your body fuel.

An evening runner, Hopkins says dusk runs are great if you’re not a morning person—just be cautious of your surroundings, especially if you’re a woman. “Don’t wear headphones or open yourself up to other risk factors while you’re out there on your own,” she advises. “Be mindful of those guidelines as well.”

Pro tip: Dr. Roberts tunes in to the webcams before he ventures out to gauge the busyness of the trails. “I get a lot of information from the webcams,” he says. “It’s a lot like downhill skiing for me: I like to go on Sunday mornings when everyone’s at church.” Finding that time when everyone’s doing something else is key.

How do I stay calm and centered when scary headlines run like a news ticker through my head?

Dr. Roberts borrows a page from the Buddhist workbook in times where mental noise flourishes. He says to step off the trail and close your eyes, breathe in slowly through the nose, and then breathe out slowly through pursed lips three times. “You can feel yourself relax, and your heart rate drops a bit when you do that. It works for me when I jump off cornices for downhill skiing.”

If you have a tendency to over-focus on breathing (yes, it’s a thing), just remember that your breathing and heart rate will take care of itself. “Think about the other things you’ve been thinking about,” he adds. “Some of my best papers have been written in my head during a run.”

How do I reframe my end goals now that crossing a finish line is no longer possible this year?

It’s hard for many runners to stick to the act without a goal race on the schedule. But that shouldn’t mean your days of hitting the pavement are immediately behind you—try viewing your former race goals through a new lens. “To not know what the next ‘thing’ is is a huge challenge,” Hopkins acknowledges. “But that’s where you have to be creative with yourself to see what drives you to run.”

She recommends continuing with your training plan, and then running your targeted miles the day your road race was originally scheduled. Time your run and give yourself a goal to see what you’re capable of. “You might not have an outcome goal now, but your process goal could be getting out the door six days a week, not letting yourself slip up, and giving yourself a checkmark at the end of every week that you get in those six runs.” she says. It may not feel as grandiose as tallying up your efforts in the weeks leading up to a race, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be self-fulfilling.

“We as runners are the type to always compare ourselves to ourselves anyways,” she says. “The lure of it all is in breaking our own records of running X time for X distance.” Whether we consciously think of it or not, “we always have that next goal in mind.” Document your goals throughout the weeks so you don’t give yourself a chance to cop out.

“It’s challenging to not have that social checkpoint or that validating race result printed in a newspaper, but you can create those scenarios in your own brain.”