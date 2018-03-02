8 St. Patrick's Day Races to Run in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Midwest Events Racers crossing the finish line of Shake Your Shamrock.

Before you settle in for a long day of corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and guzzles of green brews, lace up your ghillies and earn the feast. St. Patty’s Day races range from one-mile walks to half marathons, with plenty of 5Ks and 10Ks in between.

O’Gara’s Irish Run

March 10

Both the 8K and 5K routes of this USA Track & Field-certified race start and end at O’Gara's, at Selby and Snelling avenues. It’s a nice, flat run for those looking for an easy cruise. But with cash prizes on the line, things could get competitive. The top three lady and gent 8K finishers will pocket $45–$80 big ones (we’re not saying the first round of post-race beers at O’Gara’s is on you lot, but…). Stick around after the run for the burger basket special and door prize drawings. Registration is $40 for the 8K, $35 for the 5K, and $5 for the kids’ half-mile fun run. O’Gara’s Bar and Grill, 164 Snelling Ave., St. Paul, ogarasirishrun.com

St. Patrick’s Irish Traditions

March 11

Get your uber-traditional Irish on with an early morning run/walk around Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. The 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. on another USATF-certified course and ends with a celebration of the virtues of Claddagh (friendship, love, and loyalty) at Claddagh Irish Pub. Traditional Irish breakfast and beer will be served, colorful costumes will be worn, and bagpipe tunes straight out of Galway will be stepped to. Registration is $39 until March 7, and $45 on race day. Claddagh Irish Pub, 7890 Main St., Maple Grove, charitieschallenge.org

Get Lucky

March 17

The Monster Race Series’ St. Patrick’s Day dash returns to the Twin Cities for a 10th year with the longest route of the day along the Mighty Mississippi. All 7K, 14K, and half-marathoners start at CHS field and finish with some hardware and a sleek new Get Lucky finisher’s jacket. The shamrock embroidery is reflective, so your group definitely won’t lose you during hard-earned evening shenanigans. Registration is $49.99–$69.99 CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul, monsterrunseries.com

Luck O’ the Lake

March 17

If you’re looking for more fun, less run, this one’s your jam. Your 5K or one-mile jog at 9 a.m. along the shores of Lake Minnetonka is accompanied by Irish tunes from live bands and starts and ends with big ol’ block party in Excelsior. Keep warm in the heated tent after the race while you enjoy a festive lunch courtesy of Jake O’Connors and learn the Dublin two-step from an Irish dance troupe. Registration is $45 for the 5K, $10 for the one-mile. Excelsior Brewing Co., 421 3rd St., Excelsior, eventbrite.com

Shake Your Shamrock

March 17

Not to be confused with the minty delicacy from Mickey D’s, this race follows the paved path around Centerville Lake and has 5K and 7K options, starting at 11 a.m. Racers score a St. Patty’s Day staple graphic tee and a commemorative pint glass, which can—and should—be filled up with free (we repeat, free!) green beer, courtesy of Kelly herself at Kelly’s Korner Bar. Registration is $35 in advance, $40 at the starting gate. Kelly’s Korner Bar, 7098 Centerville Rd., Centerville, shakeyourshamrock5k.org

Everybody’s Irish

March 17

We are today, anyway. Get your top-hatted self to Uptown for a 5K or 10K trot. The costumed celebration of your Irish roots, real or imagined, starts at 9 a.m. near the Lake (or should we say Loch?) Harriet Bandshell park. Stick around after you cross the finish line for post-run treats and prize money for the speediest shamrocks. Registration is $45–$55. Lake Harriet Bandshell Park, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls., andersonraces.com

Luck of the Irish

March 24

Run this flat, fast course for a good cause (and a roast pork dinner) in St. Peter. After the 7K race, 21-and-ups are invited to attend dinner from 5–7 p.m. and participate in a live auction starting at 8 p.m. in Johnson Hall at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. Auction proceeds benefit John Ireland Catholic School. Registration is $25–$40 for adults and $12–$15 for kids. 1801 W. Broadway Ave., St. Peter, athlinks.com

Luck of the Irish Virtual Run

March 1–31

Chase that pot of gold at the time and place of your choosing with this virtual race. Once you register, you have until the end of March to turn in your 5K run or walk time in exchange for a medal and race bib. Registration is $18, and at least 15 percent of each entry will be donated to the National Hemophilia Foundation. eventbrite.com