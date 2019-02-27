Six Twin Cities Fitness Trends to Try

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Firm Dirty South theme night at The Firm Dirty South theme night at The Firm.

1. Themed Cycle Classes

It’s no surprise that The Firm, the coolest gym in Northeast Minneapolis (TheFirmMpls.com), would add hip spins on its spin classes, offering up once-a-month Cycle Theme Rides like Madonna vs Beyonce, 80s vs 90s, and Karaoke night. “If you’re having fun it keeps it fresh, it keeps you engaged,” says Leif Anderson, cycle director at The Firm Minneapolis. The music-driven studio, known as “the dance class on a bike,” even boasts a 2-hour indoor endurance ride and a Cycle DJ Spin class, co-taught by Anderson, a DJ himself.

Everyone knows exercise improves mental health. “Cycle Circle,” offered at the Uptown Minneapolis YWCA (YWCAmpls.org), takes that idea to the next level with this low-intensity spin class combined with social chatting about topics like “How to Survive a Minnesota Winter.” Though not a replacement for therapy, it’s led by an instructor with a master’s degree in psychotherapy. “My hope is that everyone who comes to Cycle Circle leaves feeling energized physically, mentally, and socially,” says the instructor, Tyler Barrett.

2. Infrared Saunas

Sauna pod: Christina Patsiokas, Green Lion Images 2017 Infrared sauna pod at BZBody Fitness. Infrared sauna pod at BZBody Fitness.

While Minnesotans aren’t afraid of embracing winter (hello, #BoldNorth), that doesn’t mean a little warmth isn’t a coveted commodity. The sauna trend, however, goes much deeper than simple warmth. Infrared sauna enthusiasts claim the intense sweat delivers benefits like weight loss, faster muscle recovery, improved circulation, detoxification and joint pain relief. They’re turning up more and more, in specialized studios like Awaken for Wellness in St. Paul (AwakenForWellness.com), Northeast Wellness in Minneapolis (newellnessmpls.com), Green Lotus Yoga & Healing Centers (GreenLotusYogaCtr.com), and in gyms like BZBody Fitness in Eden Prairie (BZBodyFitness.com). How do they work? Unlike traditional saunas, infrared saunas use infrared light rays to directly heat the body, raising your core temperature—and your heart rate. “To have one piece of equipment that covers training, detox, and recovery all in one, it’s huge,” says Shannon Schritz, owner of BzBody Fitness, which offers members access to Cocoon Wellness Pods, made by the Bloomington-based Wellness USA.

3. Barre

Barre: Laura Rae Photography Babywearing Barre at Blooma. Babywearing Barre at Blooma.

Roll out the mat for The Bar Method’s (BarMethod.com) new Bar Restore class—a barre meets yoga and deep stretching sequence introduced this year at the Edina and North Loop locations. “Self-care is becoming more important than ever, making this class even more relevant,” says Kayla O’Rourke, owner of The Bar Method Twin Cities. Know that you’ll feel the results, too. O’Rourke says she was sore for two days after this intense stretching sequence.

Blooma (Blooma.com), one of the first U.S. studios to introduce Babywearing Barre, names this class as a continued top favorite among the new parent crowd. “They get to get out of the house, listen to great music, and interact with their child, all while feeling empowered in their bodies,” says Blooma founder Sarah Longacre. Plus, breaks for diaper changing and feeding are totally welcome.

4. HIIT Hybrid

HIIT: courtesy of Life Time FIRE Yoga at LifeTime. FIRE Yoga at LifeTime.

High Intensity Interval Training, also known as HIIT, remains a heart-pounding favorite at both boutique studios and traditional fitness clubs. HIIT fusion, which blends in other modalities like pilates or yoga, seems especially poised to continue its fast-pace takeoff.

FIRE Yoga, Life Time’s newest HIIT fusion offering, challenges mind-body limits by combining 30-second HIIT repetitions with sun salutations and other yoga poses in an 85-degree room. Following each HIIT round, you’ll bring hands to heart center, feel your heart rate, and take what they call “victory breaths.” Surrender poses near the end of class are held for at least three minutes before the final release into a five-minute savasana. Lifetime.life Or try Physical Culture’s Triple Threat, a HIIT-sculpt-barre combo packed with high energy and positive vibes guaranteed to get the sweat dripping. PhysicalCulturev.com

5. Private Parties

Private parties: Shutterstock Private parties fitness class

Who doesn’t want to sip champagne and nibble some apps after your own private group fitness class? Once popular mostly for bachelorette parties, studios are seeing an uptick in bookings for birthdays, corporate gatherings, and team building. Alchemy addicts: bring friends game for high-intensity functional movement and power yoga. (Alchemy365.com)

Leap, jump, and fly with airborne parties like Bungee or Aerial by The Aviary in Minnetonka or Northeast Minneapolis (theaviarympls.com), where instructors will happily pause to snap off boomerangs or shots for Instagram. Most studios offer private parties, so if you have a favorite spot, just call!

6. Workouts for Runners

Photo courtesy of Performance Run Gym Performance Run Gym guides runners on strength training. Performance Run Gym guides runners on strength training.

The newly opened Performance Run Gym in St. Louis Park (PerformanceRunGym.com) knows runners typically prefer outside to inside, but to create a sustainable running habit with fewer injuries, strength training is key, says founder Mark Johnson. Performance’s “Stronger and Faster” class helps runners embrace a full-body workout combing core, upper body, and single leg exercises to prevent imbalances and keep you on stride.

Since opening in 2016, Fly Feet Running’s (FlyFeetRunning.com) popularity keeps up its steady pace with engaging classes in Wayzata and downtown Minneapolis. Whether a pro-racer, a new runner or a never-have, Fly Feet specializes in indoor treadmill-based workouts that you can scale up or down to suit your fitness level. Newbies start with Fly 101, while those ready to rock sprints and inclines lace up for Tread & Shred.