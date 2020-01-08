5 Reasons to Try the Twin Cities’ Premier Natural Health Clinic in 2020

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Stacy Boone-Vikingson, DC, CACCP, MBA and Clinical Lead at Northwestern Health Sciences University’s Bloomington Clinic, is quick to point out that lining up a chiropractic adjustment or acupuncture treatment doesn’t automatically mean it’s time to abandon your MD. In fact, working with all forms of medicine is what the clinic strives for in providing what it calls “whole health care for the community.”

“We want to be a team with other practices—that’s why it’s called complementary medicine,” she says. Here, five reasons to check it out in the new year.

Reason #1: The Doctor Will See You (And Your Whole Family) Now

The waiting area welcomes you with picture windows to the right—natural light pours into the far reaches of the spa-like space—and a glass-encased room with toy bins and a colorful child-sized exam table in the shape of a fish. It’s not unusual to see a kiddo stretched out on the table, receiving care by a practitioner as they scribble away in a coloring book. Treating not just the whole person but that person’s whole family, Boone-Vikingson says, is the overall aim of the all-ages clinic. It’s the collective staff’s mission to educate the family on treatments—not just symptoms—from a preventative standpoint. “Our goal here is always longevity: meeting everyone’s needs where they’re at, no matter the conditions they have,” she says.

Reason #2: Get Your Blood Work Done at the On-Site Lab

When it comes to achieving optimal wellness, doctors can’t diagnose diseases and underlying medical issues with body work alone. Common blood tests (think: screening for high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, vitamin/mineral deficiencies, etc.), saliva swabs for allergy testing, urine tests, and other routine diagnostic testing procedures are performed at the clinical laboratory, eliminating an extra trip for patients who would otherwise be directed to one of the metro’s mainstream labs.

Reason #3: Get Your Same-Day Prescription from the Upper Midwest’s Largest Raw Herb Dispensary

Feeling stuffy and achy? Seasonal blahs got you down? Experiencing an autoimmune flare-up? Chances are, there’s a Chinese herb for that—and licensed acupuncturists at the clinic have just the remedy. Prescriptions are filled on-site at NWHSU’s Edith Davis Herbal Dispensary, which carries over 800 different herbal products in raw, granular, and pill form, and are usually available for pick-up the same day. Each formulation has anywhere from two to 50 individual herbs, and are specifically made to the individual’s unique needs. The dispensary stocks only the highest quality Chinese herb, diligently vetting each product’s certificate of analysis and third-party safety testing. Get seen, get your natural remedies without having to leave the clinic, and then go straight home—no extra stops required.

Reason #4: Integrative Health Means You’re Getting an Integrated Approach—All in One Location

“Our Bloomington Clinic is an integrative health-care clinic, serving the whole family from the beginning to end of life,” says Boone Vikingson. “We provide patient-centered care with quality choices in the providers and services that can play a key role in meeting their health-care goals all in one clinic space.” These providers make up a team of trustworthy practitioners—doctors of chiropractic, doctors of naturopathic medicine, licensed acupuncturists, board-certified massage therapists, and licensed physical therapists—who treat clinic patients with the best-in-class treatments. Because there isn’t just one way to heal, clinicians care for the “whole person,” creating integrative healthcare plans rooted in science and professional expertise across various disciplines. Benefits of this integrative approach include a more sustainable healing process, better outcomes, non-invasive and non-pharmacological options, and optimal health and well-being.

Reason #5: It’s In-Network with Most Insurance Plans

While patient out-of-pocket costs will range, services at the NWHSU Bloomington Clinic are accepted by most insurance plans. Chiropractic care and physical therapy are generally covered, while acupuncture and massage therapy services are covered by some plans. As a courtesy, staff will attempt to verify insurance benefits on your behalf. The clinic is also a participating Medicare provider; depending on plan coverage, the patient may be responsible for a portion of the covered services. Self-payment options are available for those who aren’t granted insurance coverage. Additionally, FSA or HAS dollars may be used for payment on most services at the clinic. For more information on fees and insurance coverage, call 952-885-5444.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University Bloomington Clinic is open to the public and offers natural care services in one location for the whole family. Providers are part of Northwestern Health Sciences University, a non-profit, industry leader in integrative and natural healthcare education that provides access to the latest evidence and state-of-the-art technology so you get the natural solutions you truly need. Services include chiropractic treatment, therapeutic massage, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, naturopathic medicine,, physical therapy, and lab services. NWHSU Bloomington Clinic offers monthly educational seminars led by trained providers. For information, call the clinic at 952-885-5444.

