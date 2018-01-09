5 Reasons to Add Acupuncture to Your Self-Care Routine in 2018

× Expand Accupuncture

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine used to balance the body’s flow of energy—known as chi—through the placement of tiny needles into the skin at specific points. Stimulation of these points activates your natural healing response, which results in a wealth of positive health benefits. Here are just a few…

1. You stress less.

We all strive to maintain a healthy balance with stress. As a wellness coach, I find stress management to be one of the most sought-after wellness goals of my clients. So how exactly could painless needles cause you to relax and eliminate worry from life? Acupuncture not only decreases anxiety and worry but changes the body’s response to stress with resiliency. Acupuncture addresses the physical and emotional body as well as the mind. It’s a tool you can use in self-care and provides another option to thrive.

2. You sleep more.

We all feel restored by getting enough rest. But what if your mind doesn’t stop even after you hit the pillow? With high levels of stress, over 60 million Americans struggle with insomnia. Acupuncture uses an interconnected approach. When one part of the body is strained it affects the overall essence of the body and can result in emotions such as anxiety, sleeplessness, worry, and depression. “One’s essence can be compared to what Western medicine would think of as DNA,” says Christian I. Jovanovic, Acupuncture and TCM Program Director & Assistant Professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. We may be unable to change our genetic disposition, but we are able to address those areas where there’s a systematic weakness or challenge.

3. You radiate beauty.

Acupuncture not only offers internal health but results in outward beauty benefits. Cosmetically, acupuncture facial treatments target acne, puffiness, dullness, and wrinkles by improving skin elasticity, texture, and complexion. Acupuncture balances all body systems, which includes our lymphatic and circulatory systems. “The face reflects one’s internal well-being,” explains acupuncturist Colleen Moore, M.A., L.Ac. and clinical supervisor at Northwestern Health Sciences Bloomington Clinic. “True beauty is when your chi (known as energy) is flowing freely.”

4. You address the cause.

Issues such as pain, decreased immune response, thyroid imbalance, and low energy levels can be treated by acupuncture. The whole-body approach moves beyond the ailment to address the root cause and offer systematic healing. “Acupuncture is part of a larger holistic care model for the individual, it is a complementary collaborative medicine option,” says Jovanovic.

5. You create lasting change.

During a personalized acupuncture treatment, your practitioner not only addresses the root cause of imbalances in your body but offers lifestyle guidance (nutrition, sleep, activity, stress) for consistent and realistic behavior changes and a future of wellbeing.

Northwestern Health Sciences Bloomington Clinic offers several options for self-care treatments. Each practitioner has a degree, 3,700 didactic (teaching) and clinical hours, and has passed the national medical board exam in order to practice in Minnesota. The clinic offers free (yes, I did say free) initial consults and most treatments are covered by existing health insurance plans. Book your session at the Bloomington Clinic and imagine what acupuncture can do for you in 2018.