5 Chronic Conditions in Kids

Kid getting his ears cheacked Five out of six kids in the United States will have at least one ear infection by their third birthday.

1. Frequent Ear Infections

Ear infections can happen to anyone, but children experience them more often than adults because their immune systems are still under construction and because their Eustachian tubes, which drain from the middle ear to the back of the nasal passageway, are smaller. Ear infections happen when fluid builds up behind the eardrum, creating the ideal environment for bacteria to grow and thrive and causing painful inflammation in the middle ear. Five out of six kids in the United States will have at least one ear infection by their third birthday. For some, it’s a frequent occurrence that can hamper hearing and, in turn, language development. In these cases, an otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat specialist, or ENT) may recommend ear tubes.

How often is frequent? “If someone has had three ear infections in six months, or four in a year, that can be an indication for ear tubes,” says Dr. Aaron Graumann, pediatrics physician and medical director at HealthPartners Bloomington clinic.

A minor surgery, inserting ear tubes can minimize the number and severity of the infections by equalizing pressure and encouraging better drainage of the middle ear. They stay in place for about six to nine months and fall out on their own as the surgically created holes heal naturally over time. For children who still experience multiple infections with tubes, an additional surgical option is removing the adenoid glands at the back of the throat while inserting a second set of ear tubes to further support free-flowing drainage of the middle ear space.

At the appointment:

Know how many ear infections your child has had in the past year and the names of the specific oral antibiotics that were used to treat them.

The ENT specialist will look into the child’s ears, nose, and throat and feel the skin on the neck for any lumps or bumps.

An audiologist may conduct a test called a tympanogram, which measures pressure in the middle ear to diagnose ear problems.

Lower Your Child’s Risk:

Get a flu shot. Studies show that children who are vaccinated experience fewer ear infections. Children ages 2 months and older can be vaccinated.

Don’t put babies down for sleep with a bottle at naptime or bedtime.

Steer clear of cigarette smoke. Babies who are around secondhand smoke get more ear infections than babies who are not.

2. Asthma

At Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, pediatrician and director of medical education Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, MD FAAP, says asthma is among the most common conditions they treat, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness happen when inflammation of the small airways causes them to become narrow and produce extra mucus, making it hard to bring air into the lungs. Fortunately, it can also be controlled.

“The goal with asthma treatment is for children and teenagers to have their symptoms well-controlled so that they can fully participate in all activities along with their peers,” Goepferd says.

If your child is worried about being able to play sports or be active, you can tell him or her that asthma is the most common chronic condition among Olympic athletes. They’re pros at controlling their asthma, and your kid can be, too.

Asthmatic children with milder symptoms may simply be prescribed a rescue inhaler, which is used at the onset of symptoms, while those with more severe symptoms may also be prescribed a daily controller medication to prevent asthma symptoms, including asthma attacks.

Will you need a nebulizer machine, too? Not necessarily. Several recent studies have shown that when inhaled medications are used with a spacer and mask adapter, they are just as effective as nebulized medications.

At the appointment:

Know your child’s asthma symptoms and what seems to trigger them.

There will likely be both written and breathing tests. A screening tool like the Asthma Control Test (ACT) helps assess symptoms and their severity. And a lung function test like spirometry, in which the patient inhales and then exhales as fast as he or she can into a tube called a spirometer, can determine the severity of the asthma and how it responds to medication.

Lower your child’s risk:

Clean house. For some kids, indoor triggers like dust, mold, secondhand smoke, or cockroach droppings can prompt asthma attacks. Regular cleanings will minimize triggers in your home.

Make the bedroom an “allergen-free zone.” Wash bedding once a week and cover pillows and mat-tresses in dust mite covers. Vacuum regularly and keep pets out of the bedroom to limit dander, a favorite food among dust mites.

3. Skin Conditions

From rashes to rosacea, acne to eczema, chances are your child will have a variety of skin concerns over the years. Rashes are particularly common in pediatrics and have a host of causes, among them illness, allergies, irritants, and stress. Dr. Martha Engelbrekt, pediatrician and president at Wayzata Children’s Clinic, says most rashes can be treated within the pediatric clinic, but some are unusual and more difficult to diagnose with certainty. For rashes that don’t respond to typical treatment, pediatricians will refer patients to a dermatologist. HealthPartners’ Graumann adds that chronic skin conditions like severe eczema also are best treated by dermatologists.

If your child is referred to a dermatologist, Gina Peschel, PA-C at Ridgeview Clinics practicing in dermatology, recommends coming to the first appointment with the top one to three concerns you have regarding your child’s skin. “Perhaps your question is about your child’s moles,” she says. “What are the moles that concern you and why? Have they changed in size, shape, or color? If so, write your concerns down before the appointment.”

“No issue is too small to make an appointment or call your child’s doctor, and often the best ‘medicine’ that we can offer is reassurance and advice to help you navigate the many normal bumps along your parenting journey.” —Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota

Whether or not you see a specialist, be prepared to try multiple treatments. What works best for one person may not be the best course of treatment for another. “We might need to try one option for treatment and then re-evaluate after a period of time,” Goepferd says.

At the appointment:

Your child will likely be asked to wear a gown for the first exam so the dermatologist can see the full extent of the rash or skin concern.

Know which over-the-counter lotions or creams your child has tried in the past and whether they’ve worked. Better yet, bring these prod-ucts with you to the appointment.

Lower your child’s risk:

Choose loose-fitting, breathable clothing. Clothing made of cotton, bamboo, and other natural fibers will allow skin to breathe, preventing clogged pores and sweat ducts.

When exercising, choose fitted clothing. Sweat-wicking materials can draw moisture away from the skin to prevent heat rash.

Use a barrier cream. This can help prevent irritation in areas prone to skin-to-skin friction.

4. Chronic Headaches

One of the best things you can do before seeing your child’s pediatrician for frequent headaches is to keep a headache diary. “Record how often the headaches occur, how long they last, how severe the pain is on a scale of one to 10, and what, if anything, has been helpful in relieving the headache pain,” Goepferd advises. The pediatrician will also want to know what time of day the headaches occur and if they come with additional symptoms, like nausea or vision changes.

Headaches have a multitude of causes and triggers, which can make them tricky to treat. In younger kids, Engelbrekt says anxiety and depression can manifest as headaches or other physical complaints. Dental habits and conditions can precipitate headaches as well. “Anything that puts stress on facial and temporomandibular joint musculature, such as gum chewing, teeth clenching, poor posture, misalignment of jaws, pain from a dental infection or mouth sores or other lesions, may lead to headaches,” explains Dr. Teresa Fong, a pediatric dentist at Metro Pediatric Dental Associates. For kids in sports, another headache culprit could be a concussion. Trained pediatricians successfully treat many concussions, but pediatric rehabilitation medicine physician Dr. Angela Sinner of Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare says a specialist can help optimize recovery, especially for cases lasting longer than one month.

In rare cases, headaches are caused by a more serious medical condition. If your child experiences severe headache pain that doesn’t subside with over-the-counter pain medications, causes symptoms like dizziness, vomiting, or vision changes, or prevents or wakes him or her from sleep, call your doctor for an urgent evaluation.

At the appointment:

Bring your headache diary to share with your provider.

Bring the medications your child has tried and know whether they’ve worked.

If a concussion is suspected, your child will often undergo a physical and specialized cognitive testing. At Gillette Children’s, for example, kids ages 10 and older take a comput-erized neurocognitive test called ImPACT to evaluate the presence and severity of a concussion.

Lower your child’s risk:

Encourage good posture. Poor posture can trigger headaches. Manage stress and prioritize water and rest. Kids who are more rested, hydrated, and relaxed tend to get fewer headaches.

Insist on a properly fitting helmet for biking, skiing, or playing contact sports.

5. Mental Health Concerns

Anxiety and depression rise to the top in mental health disorders among kids. About one in 10 U.S. children experience depression by age 18; one in eight experience an anxiety disorder. They often go hand in hand, with about half of people diagnosed with depression also diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

Because kids’ emotions are a moving target, it’s tough to know when, or whether, to bring concerns to the doctor’s office—one reason why an estimated 60 percent of kids with depression and 80 percent of kids with an anxiety disorder are left untreated. Compounding the challenge, kids can experience depression or anxiety differently than adults. “In younger children, these emotions can often appear as stomach pains, headaches, or other types of physical complaints,” Engelbrekt says. “Some younger children can articulate their emotions. Others exhibit crying, anger, or school avoidance.” Older kids who don’t feel comfortable sharing their emotions may cry more often, isolate themselves, or display decreasing school performance. If your child is diagnosed with anxiety or depression, treatment may include medication, therapy, or a combination of both.

Another mental health concern is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which affects 11 percent of U.S. children. Questionnaires for parents, teachers, and kids help diagnose and distinguish between the inattentive, hyperactive, and combined subtypes.

ADHD treatments vary according to age. Behavior therapy is often recommended before medication for children younger than 6, while a combination of both can be most effective for older children. Many kids become experts at managing ADHD symptoms without medication as they reach adulthood. “As the adolescent brain matures, it is more able to resist and manage the impulsivity component of ADHD that is common in younger children,” Engelbrekt explains.

Ready to reach out? Call your pediatrician first. “Often the primary care clinic is able to see the patient much sooner than a specialist can,” Engelbrekt says. “The primary care clinic can initiate any evaluation or workup that may be warranted prior to seeing a specialist, which can allow the visit with the specialist to be more meaningful and productive.”

Above all, go with your gut. “Parents should trust their intuition regarding their child’s emotions and behaviors,” says Dr. Ryan Williams, chief medical officer at PrairieCare, which specializes in mental health care. “If something seems wrong or different, parents shouldn’t hesitate to share their concerns.”

At the appointment:

Prepare your child to talk about the feelings or difficulties that might be bothering him or her.

For anxiety and depression, older children will also be asked to answer a screening questionnaire.

Lower your child’s risk: