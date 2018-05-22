5 Chiropractic Myths, Debunked

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo via Northwestern Health Sciences University Dr. Tolu Oyelowo of Northwestern Health Sciences University Dr. Tolu Ayelowo at Northwestern Health Sciences University’s Bloomington campus.

Is there a more misunderstood corner of the medical world than chiropractic care? Most chiropractors can recount a multitude of myths they have heard more times than they can count.

But there is plenty of evidence to debunk these myths and put people at ease. Dr. Tolu Oyelowo, a chiropractor, professor, and chair of the health promotion and associated clinical sciences department at Northwestern Health Sciences University, pokes holes in them one by one.

Myth 1: There is only one way to do chiropractic, and that means get cracking.

There is no cookie-cutter treatment when it comes to chiropractic care. Chiropractors use many different techniques, depending on patients’ diagnosis and preferences, Oyelowo says. Some people are nervous about having their neck twisted during a treatment or hearing their backs cracked. Though many chiropractors use manual manipulations of the spine that cause cracking sounds, there are numerous other options.

A gentle way to align the spine is with a handheld activator instrument. The spring-loaded tool uses focused pressure similar to a pulse to move vertebrae back into alignment. It works especially well for babies and people with osteoporosis, she says. Adjustments on drop tables are another option. A spring-loaded mechanism falls away as the chiropractor does a spinal manipulation, making for an effective but less forceful treatment.

Myth 2: Once you see a chiropractor, you’ll have to keep coming back again and again.

When patients have an acute problem, chiropractors often can solve it in one visit. But more often than not, people’s troubles build up over time from injury, repetitive motion or lack thereof, and misalignment. Then the musculoskeletal system gets set in its ways.

“Chiropractors are committed to getting at the root cause of the problem. It’s why it’s not a one-stop shop where you get reset and walk out the door,” Oyelowo says. “We’re working with a complex system of bones, nerves, and muscles. Sometimes they heal at different paces and need reconditioning and reprogramming. This helps the brain accept the alignment as the new norm and not pull things back into the old way.”

When a chiropractor recommends regular visits—whether it’s weekly, monthly, or a couple times a year—it’s because they prevent the spine from slipping back into old, bad habits.

Myth 3: I should only see a chiropractor if I’m in pain.

People visit the dentist for preventive care like cleanings and X-rays, not waiting until they have a painful toothache. Similarly, chiropractor visits shouldn’t be just for times of pain. Getting periodic spinal health check-ups from a chiropractor will allow practitioners to correct budding problems. By the time there’s pain, dysfunction has most likely been occurring for some time.

“To have optimal spinal function, it’s best to have maintenance before the body decides to scream in pain and require a lot more fixes,” Oyelowo notes. You also can prevent problems by moving regularly, exercising, practicing good posture, and carrying and lifting properly.

Myth 4: Anybody can offer chiropractic care.

Becoming a doctor of chiropractic is no easy feat. Many chiropractors spend at least seven years preparing to earn their license to practice. “There is a lot of education that goes into earning a chiropractic degree,” Oyelowo says.

Most chiropractic schools require three years or 90 credit hours of science-heavy undergraduate work for admission. Students then spend another 4,200 hours on classroom and clinical study—about four or five years covering anatomy, physiology, neurology, rehabilitation, nutrition, patient care, and more.

Myth 5: Chiropractic care is just for your back.

Though chiropractors specialize in spinal care, their treatments often help with many other issues, such as headaches and emotional health that arise when misaligned vertebrae press on nerves. They always strive to keep patients’ spines as healthy as possible, she says, using nonsurgical methods to help people feel aligned and awesome. And that’s not a myth.

The Northwestern Health Clinic Bloomington provides chiropractic treatment, massage therapy, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, naturopathic medicine, and physical therapy.

See more content from Northwestern Health Sciences University.