4 Things We Learned About Sleep from Terence Newman

Terence Newman has given up a lot this year. In choosing to retire from the NFL after a 15-year career, he lets go of his spot on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, his locker, and that number 23 jersey. But something he’ll never forfeit? His physique. “I'm just going to try to keep my body the same that it is,” Newman says. “I'm not going to try to work on the dad bod, I'm going to try to work on the beach bod.”

And while getting in that daily lift is a top priority, Newman admits it may have to take a backseat to his new coaching responsibilities. The NFL vet will remain on the Vikings sideline this season, assisting the defensive backs coach Jerry Gray. “It was a situation where I'd rather be done, because I've had a long career, and let someone else have an opportunity to build and develop their skills and be able to play,” Newman says.

So far, his schedule has been tough to predict. Some days he has time for a workout, while others he probably has to decide if tying his shoe would be worth the time. A good night’s sleep has been one of his only constants. And it’s the key to everything: his mental sharpness, his energy, his beach bod. During Mpls.St.Paul’s recent Healthmakers event, we talked with Newman about his sleep habits and why sleep is vital to a professional athlete:

Sleep has made Newman a better athlete. “I would say there’s a correlation between having a good night's sleep and your reaction time and how you process visually. When you have a clear mind, you're able to react faster, make faster decisions.” Sleep is great (and necessary!) for workout recovery. “I'm not a big going-out person, so I always tried to get enough sleep [when I was playing professionally]. I was like an old man always taking naps and sleeping as much as I could so my body could repair itself.” The best way to get it? Keep yourself busy during the day. “The last two weeks, I have been so tired, I haven't had to do anything [to fall asleep] because my days were so long. I get home and get a little food and literally kick my feet up and the rest is history.” But when in doubt, break the book out. “I haven't turned my TV on much. I get home and I just get a book out. Right now I’m reading The Match [by Mark Frost].”

