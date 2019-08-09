2019 Outstanding Nurses Awards

× Expand Photograph by Adam Bettcher 2019 Outstanding Nurses Not pictured: Lifetime achievement award-winner Martha Dugan.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine once again put nurses in the spotlight, announcing winners in 17 categories at its eighth annual Outstanding Nurses Awards on August 8, 2019. Based on compelling nominations shared by the public and the medical community, these awards recognize standout nurses who are impacting patient care, clinic and hospital settings, and the field of nursing in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

This event and awards program, sponsored by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, has become an annual highlight for many in the medical community. It is a unique opportunity to celebrate a group of inspiring professionals working in a field that touches us all in one way or another.

The process began several months ago as nominators—patients, families, friends, colleagues, and leaders—took the time tell us about nurses who had gone above and beyond. These stories highlighted the tireless efforts of so many trusted professionals working in clinics and hospitals, caring for patients and managing teams, researching, teaching, and doing so much more to make our healthcare community one of the best in the country.

Nominations were vetted and judged by a team of nurses working in the profession. This year’s judges were Kristin Lau, PHN, RN, CLE, Maternal Child Health, Ramsey County Public Health; Jill Wall, BSN, CRNI, Pediatric Home Care/Infusion Nursing, Pediatric Home Service; Monica Cook, RN, BSN, OCN, Minnesota Oncology—St. Paul; and Judith M. Pechacek, DNP, RN, CENP, Clinical Associate Professor and Director, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program, University of Minnesota School of Nursing.

All finalists, along with their friends, family, and colleagues, had the opportunity to attend an event, hosted by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine at the Edina Country Club, that celebrates and honors them. This event is sponsored by organizations within the Twin Cities medical community including our presenting sponsor Allina Health, participating sponsor Children’s Minnesota, our photo booth sponsor Hennepin Healthcare, and our dessert sponsor University of Minnesota Health.

Here’s a recap of those who won 2019 Outstanding Nurses Awards:

The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Administrative Leadership went to Michelle Curley , Pediatric Home Service

, Pediatric Home Service The Award for Outstanding Advanced Practice Nurse went to Alanna Valadez , Bethesda Hospital, M Health Fairview

, Bethesda Hospital, M Health Fairview The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Cancer Care went to Kayla Hartman , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Children’s Health went to Mary Pat Smith, Osseo Area Schools, Willow Lane Early Childhood Special Education

The Award for Outstanding Nurse in a Clinic Setting went to Lisa M. Sundberg , U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Community Resource Referral Center

, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Community Resource Referral Center The Award for Outstanding Nurse Educator went to Susan O'Conner-Von , University of Minnesota, School of Nursing

, University of Minnesota, School of Nursing The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Emergency Care went to Libby Foster , Owatonna Hospital, Emergency Department

, Owatonna Hospital, Emergency Department The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Hospice Care went to Frezgi Hiskias , Our Lady of Peace

, Our Lady of Peace The Award for Outstanding Nurse in a Hospital Setting went to Mary Soligny , Hennepin Healthcare

, Hennepin Healthcare The Award for Outstanding in Informatics went to Lisa E. Cunningham , University of Minnesota Health, Solid Organ Transplant

, University of Minnesota Health, Solid Organ Transplant The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Intensive Care went to Shannon Sharp , Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, Rapid Response Team

, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, Rapid Response Team The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Mental Health went to Susan Eisenbacher , Allina Health, Cambridge Medical Center

, Allina Health, Cambridge Medical Center The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Public Health went to Amanda James , Allina Health, Mercy Hospital

, Allina Health, Mercy Hospital The Award for Outstanding Nurse Researcher went to Christine Majeski , Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation

, Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation The Award for Outstanding Nurse in Women’s Health went to Melinda Stober , Midwest Fetal Care Center

, Midwest Fetal Care Center The Rising Star Award, given to a nurse with less than five years since board certification, went to Mary Dunn , Minneapolis VA Healthcare System

, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System The Lifetime Achievement Award, given to an outstanding nurse with 25 years or more since board certification, went to Martha Dugan, Children’s Minnesota, Newborn Intensive Care Unit

Make sure to watch for the December issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, which will include a feature about our well deserving Outstanding Nurses Award winners.