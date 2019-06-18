2019 Outstanding Nurses Awards Finalists

× Expand outstanding nurses logo

Nurses are in the spotlight as we celebrate the 8th year of the Outstanding Nurses Awards. These awards are designed to honor nurses who are impacting our community in clinics, hospitals, classrooms, and beyond. As in years past, we received insightful, heartfelt, and remarkable nominations from a wide array of colleagues, supervisors, patients, and families of patients. We appreciate the time these nominators took to share personal experiences with nursing professionals and shine the light on colleagues who are transforming care, innovating, and improving the field of nursing.

The task before our expert judges, all of them past winners, was great. Many thanks to this year’s team who dedicated significant time to carefully review all nominations received. They include Kristin Lau, PHN, RN, CLE, Maternal Child Health, Ramsey County Public Health; Jill Wall, BSN, CRNI, Pediatric Home Care/Infusion Nursing, Pediatric Home Service; Monica Cook, RN, BSN, OCN, Minnesota Oncology—St. Paul; and Judith M. Pechacek, DNP, RN, CENP, Clinical Associate Professor and Director, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program, University of Minnesota School of Nursing. We sincerely appreciate their commitment to the task and the serious consideration they gave each submission. The result is the large, diverse, and truly outstanding pool of finalists below.

Nominations were assessed on an eight-point rubric that included professionalism, interaction with patients and families, credentials and experience, initiative and commitment, impact on an organization, leadership, and an “it” factor exemplifying kindness, compassion, and empathy. Additional weight was given to those who received multiple nominations and to those nominated by their patients or patients’ families.

The stories of exceptionalism included in these nominations speak to the wealth of excellence that exists in our health care community. They also reveal the impressive variety of highly skilled nurses working within and across systems, disciplines, patient populations, and health care sectors. We are delighted to share these finalists with you.

Save the date! Outstanding Nurses Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 8th, at 6:30 p.m., at the Edina Country Club. Invites to finalists and nominators will be sent soon.

For any questions or comments regarding this list, please contact OutstandingNurses@mspmag.com.

2019 OUTSTANDING NURSES AWARDS FINALISTS

Administrative Leadership

Sarah A. Carroll , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Michelle L. Curley , Pediatric Home Service

, Pediatric Home Service Anne C. Malle-Barlow , Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center and American Anesthesiology of MN

, Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center and American Anesthesiology of MN Susan U. Nokleby , School Nurse, District 287

, School Nurse, District 287 Lyna M. Nyamwaya , North Memorial Medical Center

, North Memorial Medical Center Carla R. Posch , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Sonja M. Sharp , Planned Parenthood

, Planned Parenthood Emily P. Warren, University of Minnesota Health

Advanced Practice

Aminata S. Cham , Fairview Services, Acute Care Hospitals

, Fairview Services, Acute Care Hospitals Sharon K. Eriksen , Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Neurosurgical Associates

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Neurosurgical Associates Karen L. LaVenture , HealthEast Heart Care

, HealthEast Heart Care Faith M. Pollock , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Kay L. Tyberg , Hennepin Healthcare Cardiology Clinic

, Hennepin Healthcare Cardiology Clinic Alanna M. Valadez, Bethesda Hospital

Cancer Care

Kayla E. Hartman , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Katherine M. Klenk , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Sarah T. Myers, Minnesota Oncology St. Paul Cancer Care Center

Children’s Health

Brea L. Anderson , Children’s Minnesota, St. Paul PICU

, Children’s Minnesota, St. Paul PICU Julie D. Anderson , Pediatric Home Service

, Pediatric Home Service Mary E. Brown-Kelly , Pediatric Home Service

, Pediatric Home Service Lynn A. Buchholz , Pediatric Home Service

, Pediatric Home Service Erin A. Curtis , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Christopher M. Mumbua , BAYADA Home Health Care

, BAYADA Home Health Care Hallie R. Ruhl , Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU

, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU Mary Pat Smith, Osseo Area Schools District 279

Clinic Setting

Ann M. Kalis , University of Minnesota Medical Center

, University of Minnesota Medical Center Chloe A. Lebron , HealthEast Heart Care, Saint Joesph’s Hospital

, HealthEast Heart Care, Saint Joesph’s Hospital Tina M. Lonsky , M Health Clinic and Surgery Center

, M Health Clinic and Surgery Center Erin J. Stern , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Lisa M. Sundberg , Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Community Recovery and Resource Center

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Community Recovery and Resource Center Melanie A. Swanson , University of Minnesota Physicians

, University of Minnesota Physicians Carrie E. Weaver, Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Educator

Christopher W. Bailey , Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU

, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU Marcia A. Meier , Park Nicollet International Diabetes Center

, Park Nicollet International Diabetes Center Susan K. O'Conner-Von , University of Minnesota and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare

, University of Minnesota and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare Carol J. Poppy, St. Croix Health Center

Emergency Care

Rayann D. Davis , United Hospital

, United Hospital Anne L. Doering , Regions Hospital

, Regions Hospital Elizabeth A. Foster , Owatonna Hospital

, Owatonna Hospital Melissa M. Mendoza, North Memorial Air Care

Hospice

Frezgi Hiskias , Our Lady of Peace Residential Hospice

, Our Lady of Peace Residential Hospice Anne M. Thul , Allina Hospice

, Allina Hospice Crystal A. VanDanacker Wilebski, University of Minnesota Health

Hospital Setting

Melissa Adney , Regions Hospital

, Regions Hospital Tara Heinselman , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Bradley J. Rogers , Regions Hospital Burn Center

, Regions Hospital Burn Center Janice D. Ross , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Zaundra V. Smith , Children’s Minnesota, St. Paul

, Children’s Minnesota, St. Paul Mary K. Soligny , Hennepin Healthcare Burn Unit

, Hennepin Healthcare Burn Unit Judith R. Sugimura , Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU

, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU Carrie E. Weaver , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Hannah M. Whalen, CentraCare Health Monticello

Informatics

Lisa E. Cunningham , University of Minnesota Medical Center

, University of Minnesota Medical Center Matthew T. Larson, Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Intensive Care

Mary A. Bye , Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis NICU

, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis NICU Kyle A. Fokken , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Kelly J. Mattson , Fairview University

, Fairview University Shannon N. Sharp , Minneapolis VA Healthcare System

, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System Terri A. Teagarden (Tjaden), Children’s Minnesota

Mental Health

Susan L. Eisenbacher , Cambridge Medical Center

, Cambridge Medical Center Pascaline M. Ndifor Suhfor , Regions Hospital

, Regions Hospital Shannon D. Smith, University of Minnesota Medical Center Riverside West

Public Health

Amanda R. James , Mercy Hospital

, Mercy Hospital Gabrielle M. Longbehn, VeinSolutions

Research

Rachael Givot , Hennepin Health, HIV Program HCMC

, Hennepin Health, HIV Program HCMC Christine M. Majeski, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Abbott Northwestern

Rising Star

Mary Y. Dunn , Minneapolis VA Healthcare System

, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System Breanna C. Elofson , Mercy Hospital

, Mercy Hospital Macy M. Henningsen , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Hannah L. Scharpen , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Kelli A. Seybert, United Hospital

Women's Health

Nicole Dishong , Southdale OB/GYN

, Southdale OB/GYN Cary L. Johnson , Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center

, Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center Melinda S. Stober, Midwest Fetal Care Center/Minnesota Perinatal Physicians

Lifetime Achievement