2019 Outstanding Nurses Awards Finalists

outstanding nurses logo
Nurses are in the spotlight as we celebrate the 8th year of the Outstanding Nurses Awards. These awards are designed to honor nurses who are impacting our community in clinics, hospitals, classrooms, and beyond. As in years past, we received insightful, heartfelt, and remarkable nominations from a wide array of colleagues, supervisors, patients, and families of patients. We appreciate the time these nominators took to share personal experiences with nursing professionals and shine the light on colleagues who are transforming care, innovating, and improving the field of nursing.
The task before our expert judges, all of them past winners, was great. Many thanks to this year’s team who dedicated significant time to carefully review all nominations received. They include Kristin Lau, PHN, RN, CLE, Maternal Child Health, Ramsey County Public Health; Jill Wall, BSN, CRNI, Pediatric Home Care/Infusion Nursing, Pediatric Home Service; Monica Cook, RN, BSN, OCN, Minnesota Oncology—St. Paul; and Judith M. Pechacek, DNP, RN, CENP, Clinical Associate Professor and Director, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program, University of Minnesota School of Nursing. We sincerely appreciate their commitment to the task and the serious consideration they gave each submission. The result is the large, diverse, and truly outstanding pool of finalists below.
Nominations were assessed on an eight-point rubric that included professionalism, interaction with patients and families, credentials and experience, initiative and commitment, impact on an organization, leadership, and an “it” factor exemplifying kindness, compassion, and empathy. Additional weight was given to those who received multiple nominations and to those nominated by their patients or patients’ families.
The stories of exceptionalism included in these nominations speak to the wealth of excellence that exists in our health care community. They also reveal the impressive variety of highly skilled nurses working within and across systems, disciplines, patient populations, and health care sectors. We are delighted to share these finalists with you.
Save the date! Outstanding Nurses Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 8th, at 6:30 p.m., at the Edina Country Club. Invites to finalists and nominators will be sent soon.
For any questions or comments regarding this list, please contact OutstandingNurses@mspmag.com.
2019 OUTSTANDING NURSES AWARDS FINALISTS
Administrative Leadership
- Sarah A. Carroll, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
- Michelle L. Curley, Pediatric Home Service
- Anne C. Malle-Barlow, Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center and American Anesthesiology of MN
- Susan U. Nokleby, School Nurse, District 287
- Lyna M. Nyamwaya, North Memorial Medical Center
- Carla R. Posch, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
- Sonja M. Sharp, Planned Parenthood
- Emily P. Warren, University of Minnesota Health
Advanced Practice
- Aminata S. Cham, Fairview Services, Acute Care Hospitals
- Sharon K. Eriksen, Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Neurosurgical Associates
- Karen L. LaVenture, HealthEast Heart Care
- Faith M. Pollock, Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Kay L. Tyberg, Hennepin Healthcare Cardiology Clinic
- Alanna M. Valadez, Bethesda Hospital
Cancer Care
- Kayla E. Hartman, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
- Katherine M. Klenk, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
- Sarah T. Myers, Minnesota Oncology St. Paul Cancer Care Center
Children’s Health
- Brea L. Anderson, Children’s Minnesota, St. Paul PICU
- Julie D. Anderson, Pediatric Home Service
- Mary E. Brown-Kelly, Pediatric Home Service
- Lynn A. Buchholz, Pediatric Home Service
- Erin A. Curtis, Children’s Minnesota
- Christopher M. Mumbua, BAYADA Home Health Care
- Hallie R. Ruhl, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU
- Mary Pat Smith, Osseo Area Schools District 279
Clinic Setting
- Ann M. Kalis, University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Chloe A. Lebron, HealthEast Heart Care, Saint Joesph’s Hospital
- Tina M. Lonsky, M Health Clinic and Surgery Center
- Erin J. Stern, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
- Lisa M. Sundberg, Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Community Recovery and Resource Center
- Melanie A. Swanson, University of Minnesota Physicians
- Carrie E. Weaver, Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Educator
- Christopher W. Bailey, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU
- Marcia A. Meier, Park Nicollet International Diabetes Center
- Susan K. O'Conner-Von, University of Minnesota and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare
- Carol J. Poppy, St. Croix Health Center
Emergency Care
- Rayann D. Davis, United Hospital
- Anne L. Doering, Regions Hospital
- Elizabeth A. Foster, Owatonna Hospital
- Melissa M. Mendoza, North Memorial Air Care
Hospice
- Frezgi Hiskias, Our Lady of Peace Residential Hospice
- Anne M. Thul, Allina Hospice
- Crystal A. VanDanacker Wilebski, University of Minnesota Health
Hospital Setting
- Melissa Adney, Regions Hospital
- Tara Heinselman, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
- Bradley J. Rogers, Regions Hospital Burn Center
- Janice D. Ross, Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Zaundra V. Smith, Children’s Minnesota, St. Paul
- Mary K. Soligny, Hennepin Healthcare Burn Unit
- Judith R. Sugimura, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis PICU
- Carrie E. Weaver, Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Hannah M. Whalen, CentraCare Health Monticello
Informatics
- Lisa E. Cunningham, University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Matthew T. Larson, Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Intensive Care
- Mary A. Bye, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis NICU
- Kyle A. Fokken, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
- Kelly J. Mattson, Fairview University
- Shannon N. Sharp, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System
- Terri A. Teagarden (Tjaden), Children’s Minnesota
Mental Health
- Susan L. Eisenbacher, Cambridge Medical Center
- Pascaline M. Ndifor Suhfor, Regions Hospital
- Shannon D. Smith, University of Minnesota Medical Center Riverside West
Public Health
- Amanda R. James, Mercy Hospital
- Gabrielle M. Longbehn, VeinSolutions
Research
- Rachael Givot, Hennepin Health, HIV Program HCMC
- Christine M. Majeski, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Abbott Northwestern
Rising Star
- Mary Y. Dunn, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System
- Breanna C. Elofson, Mercy Hospital
- Macy M. Henningsen, Children’s Minnesota
- Hannah L. Scharpen, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
- Kelli A. Seybert, United Hospital
Women's Health
- Nicole Dishong, Southdale OB/GYN
- Cary L. Johnson, Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center
- Melinda S. Stober, Midwest Fetal Care Center/Minnesota Perinatal Physicians
Lifetime Achievement
- Martha P. Dugan, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis NICU
- Deborah L. LaLonde, Children’s Minnesota, St. Paul NICU
- Judy M. Moseley, Regions Hospital
- Joan L. Scherrer, Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Robin R. Smith, Minneapolis VA Medical Center, Surgical Intensive Care
- Susan I. Will, School Nursing Consultant