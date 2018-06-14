2018 Outstanding Nurses Awards Finalists

× Expand Outstanding Nurses 2018

This year marks the seventh year of Outstanding Nurses Awards. As in years past, we received an impressive number of nurse nominations from colleagues, supervisors, patients, and families of patients who shared stories of exceptional care giving, commitment, and professionalism. The result is the large, diverse, and truly outstanding pool of finalists below.

Many thanks to this year’s expert judges who dedicated significant time to carefully review all nominations received. They include Faith C. Broman, RN, MAHS, CCRN-K, Nurse Manager ICU/Critical Care Float Pool/ Rapid Response Team, Minneapolis VA Health Care System; Monica Cook, RN, BSN, OCN, Minnesota Oncology—St. Paul; Sandra Hoffman, MS RNC-EFM, Clinical Practice Coordinator-Master’s, The Mother Baby Center of Abbott Northwestern and Children’s Minnesota; and Judith M. Pechacek, DNP, RN, CENP, Clinical Associate Professor, & Director, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program, University of Minnesota School of Nursing. We greatly appreciate their commitment to the task and the serious consideration they gave each submission.

Nominations were assessed on a seven-point rubric that included: professionalism, interaction with patients and families, credentials and experience, initiative and commitment, impact on an organization, leadership, and an "it" factor exemplifying kindness, compassion, and empathy. Additional weight was given to those who received multiple nominations and to those nominated by their patients or their patients’ families.

The stories of exceptionalism included in these nominations celebrate the wealth of excellence that exists in our health care community and the impressive variety of highly skilled nurses working within and across systems, disciplines, patient populations, and health care sectors. We are delighted to share these finalists—the top nurses in the Twin Cities—with you.

Save the Date! Outstanding Nurses Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 7th, at 6:30 pm, at Edina Country Club. Invites to finalists and nominators will be sent soon.

For any questions or comments regarding this list, please contact OutstandingNurses@mspmag.com.

OUTSTANDING NURSES AWARDS FINALISTS 2018

Administrative Leadership

Karen Brandl , Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus

, Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus Mari Holt , Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus

, Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus Jennifer Hood , Fairview Southdale – Hospital

, Fairview Southdale – Hospital Steven Omodt , Hennepin Healthcare

, Hennepin Healthcare Teresa Tungseth, Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Advanced Practice

Marie Cook , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Rachel Gaynor-Horejsi , Allina Senior Health

, Allina Senior Health Nancy Melroe , Hennepin Healthcare

, Hennepin Healthcare Barbara Slotsve, Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Cancer Care

Terry Devine , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Jill May , Virginia Piper Cancer Institute Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Virginia Piper Cancer Institute Abbott Northwestern Hospital Farah Olson, Minnesota Oncology

Children’s Health

Jennifer Bradley , M Health Pediatric Specialty Care Discovery Clinic

, M Health Pediatric Specialty Care Discovery Clinic Chanon Ridore , Hennepin Healthcare

, Hennepin Healthcare Lindsay Schipper , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Jill Wall, Pediatric Home Service

Clinic Setting

Jennifer Bradley , M Health Pediatric Specialty Care Discovery Clinic

, M Health Pediatric Specialty Care Discovery Clinic Jolyn Brakke Johnson , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Peg Demmer , Metropolitan Heart and Vascular Institute

, Metropolitan Heart and Vascular Institute Amy Driscoll , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Jacqueline Goettl , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Lisa Highley , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Rebecca Indahl , Primary Clinic, Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Primary Clinic, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Janyce Majkozak , Children’s Minnesota McNelly Diabetes Center

, Children’s Minnesota McNelly Diabetes Center Hope Robinson, Fairview University Children’s Clinic

Educator

Jocelyn Bessette-Gorlin , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Joanne Donnelly , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Connie White Delany, University of Minnesota School of Nursing

Emergency Care

Kathleen Koivisto , Life Link III

, Life Link III Melissa Moe , Fairview Ridges

, Fairview Ridges Rachel Onwuachi, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

Hospice

Katherine T. Rose , Wedum Hospice House

, Wedum Hospice House Marcia Weidenbacher, NC Little Memorial Hospice

Hospital Setting

Tara Andrus , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Kelly Berg , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Mary Kielty , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Annette Klein , United Hospital

, United Hospital Lynn Mandle Usem , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Morganna Moon , Mercy Hospital

, Mercy Hospital Mary Murphy Krause , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Queen Obasi , United Hospital

, United Hospital Julie Ohara , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Leah Seiberlich , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Emily Spillman , University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Rose Swanson , St. Francis Regional Medical Center

, St. Francis Regional Medical Center Karine Zakroczymski, Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus

Informatics

Nicole Virnig , CentraCare Health Home Care and Hospice

, CentraCare Health Home Care and Hospice Connie White Delany, University of Minnesota School of Nursing

Intensive Care

Lynn Mandle Usem , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Julie Ohara , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Barbara Slotsve , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Natalie Wilson, Children’s Minnesota

Mental Health

Jolyn Brakke-Johnson , Allina Health Mental Health Abbott Northwestern

, Allina Health Mental Health Abbott Northwestern Diane McCord, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Public Health

Kristin Lau , Ramsey County Public Health Nurse

, Ramsey County Public Health Nurse Marcia Rich, Allina Health

Researcher

Ann Garwick , University of Minnesota School of Nursing

, University of Minnesota School of Nursing Debra Sisler, St. Francis Regional Medical Center

Rising Star

Courtney Kenefick , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Dmytro Koshevy , Abbott Northwestern Hospital

, Abbott Northwestern Hospital Cam Nguyen , Pediatric Home Service

, Pediatric Home Service Emily Novak , Pediatric Home Service

, Pediatric Home Service Kayla Warner, Smiley’s Family Medicine Clinic

Women’s Health

Bethany Beattie , Mother Baby Center at United Hospital/Children’s Minnesota

, Mother Baby Center at United Hospital/Children’s Minnesota Annette Klein , United Hospital

, United Hospital Renie Smith, Allina’s Women’s Health Clinic, Eagan

Lifetime Achievement

Amy Driscoll , Minneapolis VA Health Care System

, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Sharon Eriksen , Neurological Associates

, Neurological Associates Karen Jackson , Children’s Minnesota

, Children’s Minnesota Anne Meyer-Ruppel , Allina Clinic Northfield

, Allina Clinic Northfield Queen Obasi , United Hospital

, United Hospital Julie Wagner, Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.