12 Reasons Why You Should Check Out Fit Fest 2019

× Expand photo by Adam Bettcher

It's that time of year again. Time for a full day of learning (or sweating) at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's annual Fit Fest. We've partnered with Northwestern Health Sciences University to put together a day dedicated to showcasing products, services and treatments that help promote a healthy lifestyle. Why? Because we all deserve it.

Don't consider yourself a "gym rat" or "health nut?" Don't sweat it. Choose whether you want to join in on one (or two, or three) innovative group fitness classes, attend the wellness seminars, or simply get your shop on at the expo. The event is truly for everybody.

Still need convincing? Ahead, you will find reasons why you want to be caught at Fit Fest 2019.

1. Because you'll have access to a state-of-the-art (and light-filled) fitness facility.

2. Because you have an excuse to wear leggings and comfy clothes all day long (sans judgement or guilt). Who wants to wear real pants on Saturday, anyway?

3. Because it's a nice alternative to the same Saturday brunch spot that will be there for you on Sunday.

4. Because you can try different types of workout classes—from indoor rowing to spinning to Yoga to Zumba—led by some of the best instructors and studios in MSP.

× Expand photo courtesy of Emily Michele

5. Because you don't have to break a sweat if you don't want to. Come to watch one or two of the workout classes to see if they are your cup of tea, curb your curiosity at the interactive seminars, get your shop on, or relax with a chair massage.

6. Because tickets are only $37. Enough said.

× Expand photo by Emily Michele

7. Because snacks (kombucha, gluten-free cookies, and more) and lunch will be provided.

8. Because "fit" means so much more than just physical fitness. Come, sit on your bum and learn about skincare secrets, essential oils and the energies of healing crystals from wellness gurus.

9. Because you can mingle with tons of cool people in the Twin Cities.

10. Because you can finally get those burning health and fitness questions answered!

11. Because parking is easy.

12. Because not only will you receive a free swag bag with registration, but you will also have a chance to win prizes through a variety of giveaways, and shop exclusive products (from brands like Athleta and Moxie Malas) that will only be discounted for Fit Fest attendees.

Fit Fest Expo Editor's Picks: