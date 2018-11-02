10 Winter Wellness Tips

× Expand Photo from Shutterstock Hands holding a mug of tea

On Nutrition…

"You can get away with not having great sleep for a few nights, going out for a few cocktails a couple days in a row…but when you pile all those things on top of each other, day after day, it begins taking a toll on your health. Food can play a role in offsetting that—we need nutrients to be healthy. The healing green both is a way to reap a ton of nutrients: it’s an immune boost with a big dose of greens in one cup.” - Stephanie A. Meyer, owner of Project Vibrancy Meals meal plans, creator of the Healing Green Broth 30-Day Challenge, writer of Fresh Tart.

Seasonal veggies are high in the nutrients we need more of in the wintertime, says Lizzie Streit, registered and licensed dietician, NWHSU adjunct faculty, health blogger at It’s a Veg World After All. Squash is rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C, boosting our bodies defense against the flu and cold. Nuts and seeds contain a concentrated source of zinc, a mineral that helps to prevent or reduce the duration of cold symptoms.

During this time of year, we usually experience a higher volume of stress—beets are a rich source of nitrates, which have been shown to help with the regulation of blood pressure.

On Gut Health...

“The gut-brain connection accesses the idea that 90 percent of our neurotransmitters are produced in our gut,” says Streit. “Nourishing our gut bacteria with prebiotics and probiotics from fruits and veggies support the creation of those neurotransmitters.”

The gut wall houses up to 70 percent of the cells that make up your immune system. Feeling blah? Opt for naturally-occurring, probiotic rich-foods like kefir, kimchi, or kombucha.

On Chinese Herbs…

Jade Windscreen, an herbal formula that boosts our Qi (the body’s vital energy), got its name from a group of doctors of Chinese medicine who thought the formula formed a solid screen to protect the body from airborne pathogens. This herb helps with preventing the common cold, flu, sinus headache and allergies, and a chronic runny nose.

“Chinese herbs are metabolized as food and only stay in your body for 2-3 hours at most. Any licensed herbalist will run your western (traditional) medicine against the herbs you’re taking to assess how they interact with one another.” - Dr. Jessica Frier, NWHSU Herbal Dispensary manager and licensed acupuncturist

On Treating SAD...

“One of the symptoms of SAD is a sense of disconnectedness or feeling generally low. Going somewhere and being touched for a full hour is an excellent way to feel connected with yourself, and your body awareness. We live in a touch-deprived community, particularly as we age.” - Michele Renee, NWHSU director of integrative care, massage therapy program director, and owner of Stockheart Whole Health.

SAD is caused by a dip in production of melatonin. Through sunlight and UV rays, our body naturally produces Vitamin D through a cascade of events with our neurotransmitters. Light therapy has been proven to be effective with research. Sun lamps are a great antidote for a windowless office, especially in the colder months.

On Acupuncture…

“We change with the seasonal transitions. Chinese medicine follows the principle that as we go from experiencing a hot, damp summer to a cool, dry fall, our bodies are going to react in an environmental way. The needles used in acupuncture look at points (pathways in the body that affect various organs, areas, or body systems) that help to cultivate a brighter, energetic sense of the body.” - Jessica Maynard, licensed acupuncturist and traditional East Asian medicine practitioner, owner of Balance Point Wellness in Minneapolis.

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.