10 Reasons to Go to Fit Fest

1. Get a Massage

Local natural health care institution Northwestern Health Sciences University is back again this year with massage and acupuncture demos. NWHSU staff will lead workshops on the latest trends in integrative treatment. Your sore muscles will thank you.

2. Hands-on Activities

The seminar sessions will feel less like a conference and more like an interactive wellness experience, with make-and-take goodies like crystals, CBD body products, and more. Learn some nutrition and skincare tips, and explore the wonders of massage and acupuncture.

3. Explore Expo Experiences

Grab a tasty gluten-free, vegan snack from Kakookies, a local, woman-owned business. Sure, they're cookies, but superfood ingredients are snuck in there, so they're still a healthy choice. Also, find safe beauty products, and try out Stigma Hemp Company's newly launched massage oil and recovery cream.

4. Step It Up with ‘80s Throwback Aerobics

Doug Melroe from The Firm will lead his legendary Vintage Aerobics class at Fit Fest this year. “It’s a total performance,” says Fit Fest director Lauren Himle. “A fun way to cap the day.” You'll dance your way through iconic music eras with energized cardio choreography.

5. Sweat Sessions (and Shopping)

Look for classes put on by gyms like CrossFit City of Lakes and Alchemy for a total-body, boot camp– style workout. Solid staples like cycling, yoga, and barre will be on the agenda, as well as a hip-hop yoga class by 612 Jungle. Plus: The fitness marketplace will be filled with the latest in athleisure fashion, essential oils, nutrition products, and fitness gear.

6. Refuel with a Healthy Lunch

CRAVE Catering and Events will provide yummy eats to get you through the second round of classes. Plus lunch is plant-based, and is sure to give you all the energy you need to keep up with all the fun.

7. Punch It Out

Led by the Minneapolis Boxing Club, boxing makes its grand debut at Fit Fest this year. It may sound intimidating, but it will definitely give you an intense cardio and strength workout. And like dancing, you’re bound to forget you’re even getting exercise and just end up having fun.

Plus, the hardcore exercise may be more approachable than you think. With so many people around you also trying something new, you won’t have to worry about being embarrassed. So push out of your comfort zone and try something new.

8. Relive Your School Playground Days

Pros of the Rope brings a definite throwback to your school days with recess, rhymes, and jump rope. The local company, dedicated to teaching kids how to double Dutch, will be giving performances each hour in the main expo area. If you’re not quite sure how to jump two ropes at a time, Pros of the Rope are experts in teaching the ways of rapid rhythmic jumping.

9. Restful Recovery

This year’s event will feature a lounge area where you can rest and recharge before your next sweat sesh. “So whether you’re working out or recovering, refueling for your next class, you’ve got a place to hang,” says Himle.

10. Drink to Your Health

Cap a day of sweating with a healthy-ish happy hour. You’ll deserve these cocktails made with kombucha or low-sugar mixers (and your gut will be happier, too). Try sipping the Agua Frescas from Crisp and Green for a nice refreshing finish.

Tickets are $37. Saturday, February 29, 2020, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness Center, 123 SE Harvard St., Mpls. mspmag.com/fitfest