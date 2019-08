Join Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Trend & Style Editor Madeline Nachbar for The Road to Fashionopolis, a series of fall-fashion-centric pop-ups in partnership with some of the top Twin Cities shopping centers and destinations. Local stylist and producer Grant Whittaker will draw inspiration from Paris Fashion Week and the fashion houses and street style stars to create looks from Galleria’s stores that embody Parisian je ne sais quoi.

Get tickets!