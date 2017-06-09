White Bear Lake Mitsubishi Mascot Falls into Celebrity

At first glance, there was nothing unusual about White Bear Mitsubishi’s commercial featuring its familiar white bear mascot alongside general manager Richard Herod III and Goldy Gopher.

The trio was filmed strolling across a hockey rink when White Bear (as he’s known) lost his footing, due to the hidden, slippery sandals worn under his suit. It got more interesting when the mascot face-planted on the ice, much to Goldy’s delight. It happened not once, not twice, but five equally hilarious times.

They managed to get a final cut and the commercial was aired, but the bloopers were made into a reel of their own and shared on the White Bear Mitsubishi Facebook page. The video went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views in the first few weeks.

White Bear and his team were taken aback by his new celebrity.

“It was surprising,” says Herod. “White Bear has been in our videos for almost six years, and we’ve done funny videos before that have gotten around 20,000 views, but this one’s just kept growing.”

“It was putzin’ around about 10,000 views, then started getting upwards of 100 then 200,000 new views per day,” he adds. They couldn’t believe it.

White Bear and Herod are enjoying their 15 minutes of fame. Herod says that a lot of people are even mentioning the video when they come to him for a deal.

Fortunately, according to Herod, White Bear made a full recovery, and will continue his acting career with White Bear Mitsubishi. Herod assures, “No bears were harmed in the making of this video.”

At presstime, the video had just under 10 million views.