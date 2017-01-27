Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre together with Flying Foot Forum present "And the Beat Goes On"

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The styles of dance may be completely different (which you'll see as both groups separately perform their original works), but when they come together, that's when the show really gets started. See what happens when flamenco meets percussive dance. Tickets $30. Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

