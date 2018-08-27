His last name means he's best known as the eldest son of his iconic father, but Ziggy Marley's prolific career has made him a legend in his own right. The eight-time Grammy winner known for songs like "Tomorrow People" and the Arthur theme song returns to the Minnesota Zoo for a special night at the Weesner Family Amphitheater. $1 from each ticket purchase goes to the Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment foundation.