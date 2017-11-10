Zenon Dance Co. Anniversary Celebration
Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Maybe you won't celebrate your 35th anniversary with a series of acrobatic dance performances, but at least you can watch someone else do it, right? Zenon Dance Company is celebrating its big day with five performances at The Cowles Center — showcasing both new (world premieres by emerging New York choreographers) and old (Zenon classic like Ezekiel's Wheel and Blessing of the Earth). Tickets $34.
