zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation
Nicollet Theater in the Round 300 Nicollet Mall , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The zAmya Theater Project aims to create understanding and community between people who've been or currently are homeless in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Hear their stories at the Nicollet Mall theater in the round , which they'll tell through personal stories, music and creative performances that bring the humanity back into homelessness. Performances from noon-1 p.m. each day except Thursday.
