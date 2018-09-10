zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation

to Google Calendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00

Nicollet Theater in the Round 300 Nicollet Mall , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

The zAmya Theater Project aims to create understanding and community between people who've been or currently are homeless in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Hear their stories at the Nicollet Mall theater in the round , which they'll tell through personal stories, music and creative performances that bring the humanity back into homelessness. Performances from noon-1 p.m. each day except Thursday.

Info
Nicollet Theater in the Round 300 Nicollet Mall , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Theater
612-656-3828
to Google Calendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - zAmya Theater Project: ACTivation - 2018-09-10 00:00:00