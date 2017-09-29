Youth Performance Company Presents "Mean"

Youth Performance Company 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Youth Performance Company is setting out to prove (through theater) that going back to school doesn't mean kids have to return to being bullied. Based on true stories, Mean is about three young people who are bullied for their appearance, sexual orientation, and religion - and what they and their friends do to stop the problem. Tickets are $7-$15.

Youth Performance Company 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
612-623-9080
