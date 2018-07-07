Yoga and Music Festival

BUY TICKETS

Loring Park 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Slow down your hectic summer for a day of live music, yoga, healthy munchies, and more. Common Grounds's "Honor the Earth" theme encourages participants to breathe, focus and move together to build a better community (and a better core). Choose from three classes and four workshops, with plenty of time to chill in between. Tickets begin at $20 for a single class.

Loring Park 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
