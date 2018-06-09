WW Good Minneapolis
Minnehaha Park 4801 S. Minnehaha Park Dr., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417
Step up your wellness game and share it with others at Minnehaha Park's bandstand. Join celebrity fitness instructor Holly Rilinger for a hardcore group workout, snack on delicious healthy eats, and find information on how to spread health and wellness in your community. Bonus: for every attendee, event sponsor Weight Watchers will donate a month's worth of fresh produce to local families in need.
Info
Benefits & Fundraisers, Festival