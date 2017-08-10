World of Dance Live 2017

The world’s biggest celebration of urban dance and music culture is hitting the Mall of America. Minnesota native Eva Igo is currently a contestant on World of Dance so come see her along with The Lab, DNA, Jenalyn & Luka, the Mihacevich Sisters, Non Stop, Fuego, Kudeta and the Elite Family for performances. The meet and greet starts at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. The entire event is free and does not require wristbands.