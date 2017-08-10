World of Dance Live 2017
Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
The world’s biggest celebration of urban dance and music culture is hitting the Mall of America. Minnesota native Eva Igo is currently a contestant on World of Dance so come see her along with The Lab, DNA, Jenalyn & Luka, the Mihacevich Sisters, Non Stop, Fuego, Kudeta and the Elite Family for performances. The meet and greet starts at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. The entire event is free and does not require wristbands.
