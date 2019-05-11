Wordplay Book Festival

The Loft Literary Center comes to life in what is bound to be a sparkling new book festival taking place in the heart of downtown Minneapolis' Mill City Neighborhood. Join over 100 authors for tow days of readings, live music, a book-themed pub crawl, cooking demonstrations with top cookbook authors, and much more. Tickets are $10 for general admission; paid entry includes a $5 voucher to spend at the festival. Youth 17 years of age and younger enjoy free admission.