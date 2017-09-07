Women with Cameras (Self Portrait)
Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
New York-based conceptual photographer Anne Collier has unearthed pre-selfie-era selfies: a slideshow of 80 35mm slides depicting found images of female self-portraits. We're talking pre-digital age here. Talk about vintage. The exhibition runs from September 7 - December 17.
