Women with Cameras (Self Portrait)

Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

New York-based conceptual photographer Anne Collier has unearthed pre-selfie-era selfies: a slideshow of 80 35mm slides depicting found images of female self-portraits. We're talking pre-digital age here. Talk about vintage. The exhibition runs from September 7 - December 17.

