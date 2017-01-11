Winterfest

Target Field 550 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

If there's one thing we know we do right, it's winter. And a beer-themed celebration of winter with food and music is no exception. Sample all of the special and seasonal beers (note: unlimited samples!), learn more about craft beer, and celebrate the winning breweries at the end of the night with the Great Snowshoe Award. Tickets $75 - $85. 21+

