Winterfest
Target Field 550 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
If there's one thing we know we do right, it's winter. And a beer-themed celebration of winter with food and music is no exception. Sample all of the special and seasonal beers (note: unlimited samples!), learn more about craft beer, and celebrate the winning breweries at the end of the night with the Great Snowshoe Award. Tickets $75 - $85. 21+
Info
Food & Drink