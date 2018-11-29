Winter Wonderettes
The year? 1968. The setting? The annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When the headliner (Santa) ditches the party, it falls on the Marvelous Wonderettes—a quarter of talented female entertainers—to save the holiday spirit. Come for the 60's holiday tunes, stay for an evergreen story that captures the Christmas spirit. Winter Wonderettes runs from November 29-December 23.
