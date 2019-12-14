Winter Light Show
CIvil Engineering Building 500 Pillsbury Drive SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
The University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering students have out done themselves with a 250,000 LED light show to dazzle for the holiday. The lighted trees, snowflake installations and the classic block "M" will be accompanied music composed by UMN students as well. Bring some hot cocoa and cozy blanket to enjoy the light show spectacular.
Free to the public.
Concert