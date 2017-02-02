Winter Clearance at June and Milana Stile
Not only will you find some great deals (select goods from 60 to 80 percent off!), you'll do so while enjoying bubbly and cupcakes. The sale runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, but make sure you get there early to get the pieces you've had your eye on before they get snatched up!
June 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
