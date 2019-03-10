Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas
Beaujo's Wine Bar & Bistro 4950 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410
Grab your bestie and head over to 50th & France for an evening of wine, painting, and great company. Tickets for this event are BOGO! For $35, you and a friend will receive a take-home version of your painting, one glass of wine or another beverage, happy hour deals, and a 50th & France tote bag and umbrella. Space is limited.
Info
Beaujo's Wine Bar & Bistro 4950 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410 View Map
Art, Food & Drink