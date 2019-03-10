Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas

to Google Calendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 iCalendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00

Buy Tickets

Beaujo's Wine Bar & Bistro 4950 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410

Grab your bestie and head over to 50th & France for an evening of wine, painting, and great company. Tickets for this event are BOGO! For $35, you and a friend will receive a take-home version of your painting, one glass of wine or another beverage, happy hour deals, and a 50th & France tote bag and umbrella. Space is limited. 

Info

Beaujo's Wine Bar & Bistro 4950 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410 View Map
Art, Food & Drink
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00 iCalendar - Sip & Shop: Wine & Canvas - 2019-03-10 15:30:00