Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale
Wilson & Willy's 211 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The Washington Ave. shop, which has been open since November 2014, carries a carefully selected collection of mostly-local home goods and accessories. Shoppers have one more chance to stock up on Wilson & Willy's merchandise; the shop is offering up to 40 percent off storewide for their Farewell Sale while supplies last.
