Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale

to Google Calendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00

Wilson & Willy's 211 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

The Washington Ave. shop, which has been open since November 2014, carries a carefully selected collection of mostly-local home goods and accessories. Shoppers have one more chance to stock up on Wilson & Willy's merchandise; the shop is offering up to 40 percent off storewide for their Farewell Sale while supplies last. 

Info
Wilson & Willy's 211 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Sales, Shopping Event
to Google Calendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wilson & Willy's Farewell Sale - 2019-02-07 11:00:00