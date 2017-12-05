Will Downing: Soulful Sounds of Christmas
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Rhythm & Blues or Reindeer & Bells? We'll let you decide. Will Downing, a.k.a. "The Prince of Sophisticated Soul" may bring a little bit of both to St. Paul with his smooth, soulful tones on Dec. 5. Picture the "Classy Christmas" episode from The Office, but actually legitimate. Tickets $37 - $110.50.
Concert, Live Music