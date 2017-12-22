Wilson & Willy's Holiday Pop-Up
Hewing Hotel 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The folks at W&W live the "it's the thought that counts" life all year long. The makers and manufacturers of this neighborhood goods store carefully and artfully craft their apparel, footwear, and jewelry — all of which would look great under your tree. Score a last minute gift from them and/or BlackBlue at their tag-teamed holiday pop-up.
