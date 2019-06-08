West End Garden Tour
Snoop around the gardens (and learn the history) of St. Paul's West Seventh 'hood.
West Seventh Street/Fort Road Federation 974 W. 7th St. , Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota
Check out the gardens and stately homes between West Seventh Street and the Mississippi river, participate in a historical scavenger hunt, and shop a plant sale and flea market during the annual West End Neighbors' Garden Tour.
Festival, Special Events